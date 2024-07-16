Ripple spends $1 million to support pro crypto US Senate candidate as XRP tests $0.57

- Ripple spent $1 million to support pro-crypto attorney John Deaton in his political campaign as Massachusetts' next senator.
- John Deaton is campaigning against Senator Elizabeth Warren who says crypto is mechanism for money laundering, illicit activities.
- XRP extends gains on Tuesday, tests $0.57.
Ripple (XRP), the cross-border payment remittance firm, has pledged $1 million to the Political Action Committee (PAC) that supports Attorney John Deaton’s campaign against Senator Elizabeth Warren in the state of Massachusetts.
Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton supported Ripple and XRP holders as amici or friend of the court in the lawsuit filed by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Daily digest market movers: Ripple supports pro-XRP attorney in campaign, lawsuit ruling awaited
- XRP traders are awaiting a ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit where the regulator alleges that the payment remittance firm has violated securities laws by selling XRP tokens to institutional investors.
- Reporter Eleanor Terret shared the details in a tweet on X:
SCOOP: @Ripple has donated $1M to the Commonwealth Unity Fund, a new super PAC set up by attorney James Murphy aka @MetaLawMan, to unseat @SenWarren and elect @JohnEDeaton1 as Massachusetts’ next Senator. Murphy donated $50K.— Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2024
More details and story to come. pic.twitter.com/32kadpAkE1
- Attorney Fred Rispoli told investors that it is likely that the lawsuit ends before July 31, 2024.
- Ripple Labs made a $1 million investment to support pro-crypto candidate John Deaton in his campaign against Senator Elizabeth Warren.
- Senator Warren has had a cautious stance on crypto and warns investors against the risk of money laundering and illicit activities.
- Senator Warren had called for a crackdown on crypto, inviting criticism from pro-XRP attorney John Deaton.
Technical analysis: Ripple could extend gains by 11%
Ripple is currently in an upward trend, forming higher highs and higher lows, as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart. The altcoin is likely to extend gains by 11% and XRP could rally to $0.6058.
The $0.60 level coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from March 11 top of $0.7440 to the July 5 bottom of $0.3823, at $0.6058.
The momentum indicator, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), supports gains in XRP and shows there is underlying positive momentum in Ripple’s uptrend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Ripple could find support at $0.5205, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the drop between March 11 and July 5.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum ETFs to launch next Tuesday. Here’s why ETH's price could be set to explode
SEC preparing Ethereum ETFs to launch next week Tuesday after asking issuers to return final S-1s, says Bloomberg analyst. Ethereum investment products raked in $72 million in inflows, its highest level since March.
Could US become most crypto-friendly nation following Trump's VP pick?
Crypto community shows high enthusiasm following Donald Trump's choice of JD Vance as his running mate. Vance has been vocal in supporting crypto, holding a portion of Bitcoin and voting against the SAB 121.
Meme coins soar in double-digit gains as PEPE, WIF, FLOKI, MOG lead the charge
Meme coins are leading the crypto market again as the ripple effect of Bitcoin's recovery is flowing across major crypto categories. PEPE, WIF, FLOKI and MOG are at the forefront of the recovery.
Traditional investors continue to bet big on crypto despite recent market drawdown
CoinShares’ report on Monday showed that crypto ETFs experienced over $1.44 billion in net inflows last week as most traditional investors saw the market drawdown as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.