- SBI-owned HashHub published reports on the status of Ripple’s enterprise blockchain business and the XRPLedger.
- XRPLedger transactions dropped to nearly a sixth of their prior value at the beginning of 2024, per research.
- XRP extends gains by nearly 4% on Monday, trades at $0.5833 at the time of writing.
Ripple (XRP) trades at $0.5833 on Monday as the altcoin extends gains and recovers from the crypto market crash in early August. The Ripple stablecoin announcement, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit ruling and recent research reports published by SBI-owned HashHub are the key market movers for the altcoin this week.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple reports reveal big drop in transactions, decline in revenue collected
- SBI-owned HashHub published two research reports on the current status of Ripple’s enterprise blockchain business and the XRP Ledger economy on August 17.
- The reports outline key facts on XRP Ledger’s performance in the first two quarters of 2024.
- The total transaction count on XRP Ledger dropped to a sixth of what was observed in the beginning of 2024.
XRPLedger transactions count/day
- Accounts created and active accounts noted a decline, per HashHub data.
Accounts created and active
- The XRPLedger has 3,724 fungible tokens and 5,988,017 NFTs issued on XRPL, with a combined market capitalization of $135.63 million, issued on the chain, at the time of research. Of this, the top three tokens are:
- Sologenic (SOLO): $44.4M market cap, 228,600 holders
- CasinoCoin (CSC): $24.6M market cap, 29,300 holders
- Coreum (CORE): $12.4M market cap, 52,500 holders
Technical analysis: XRP extends gains by nearly 4%
XRP could extend gains and target the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) at $0.6217, a 7.14% gain for the altcoin. XRP could face resistance at the lower boundary of the FVG at $0.5970 and the psychologically important $0.60 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 53.07, above the neutral level.
XRP/USDT daily chart
XRP could sweep support in the FVG between $0.5188 and $0.5785.
