- Ripple partners with SBI Digital Commodity, a Japanese financial giant, to boost XRPLedger utility.
- XRP suffers from rising selling pressure as traders took over $230 million in profits in August.
- XRP extends losses on Thursday, slipping under key support at $0.57.
Ripple (XRP) price falls for a second consecutive session, struggling under a key support level, as increased selling pressure from profit-taking outweighs positive developments for the business of the payment-remittance firm.
XRP trades under $0.57 at the time of writing.
Daily Digest Market Movers: XRP falls despite Ripple announcing partnership
- Ripple announced a partnership with Japanese financial giant SBI Digital Commodity on Tuesday. The firm will promote the use of the XRP Ledger in the web3 community through the partnership with Ripple Labs, per their official announcement.
- On-chain data from Santiment shows that XRP traders have consistently taken profits on their XRP holdings. Specifically, XRP traders have taken more than $230 million in gains in August so far, relatively higher than July.
- The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric (NPL) has shown positive spikes since the beginning of August, in a sign that XRP traders are on average selling their holdings at a profit. Consistent profit-taking increases the selling pressure on the asset.
- The level of profit-taking is higher than July, when many traders opted to sell during the sharp correction. The activities have led XRP to slip under the $0.57 support on Thursday, which is a key technical level.
XRP NPL vs. price
- XRP social dominance has also dropped somewhat over the last week, falling to to 1.65% from 4.55%.
Technical analysis: XRP slips under key support at $0.57
XRP is in downward trend which has extended for more than a year. In the short-term, the altcoin has recovered somewhat after touching a year-to-date low at $0.38 on July 5. Still, any significant recovery from the current price at around $0.56 seems unlikely without a clear catalyst on sight.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows there is underlying negative momentum in Ripple price trend.
If this negative bias is confirmed, the altcoin could suffer a nearly 8% decline and dip to the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) at $0.51. Once the imbalance zone is filled, there is a likelihood of a comeback to the target at $0.62, a key resistance level for the asset since mid-March.
XRP/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above $0.60 could invalidate the bearish thesis. In this case, XRP could rally to $0.62.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin drops below $59K following US government's $591 million Silk Road BTC transfer
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $59K on Wednesday following news that the US government had moved 10,000 BTC to Coinbase Prime. On-chain data also shows a trend change in Bitcoin's price correlation to the BTCE fund reserves.
Ethereum ETF inflows and low CPI could help ETH stage rally amid Jump Crypto headwind
Ethereum is down 1.7% on Wednesday as low Consumer Price Index inflation data and rising ETH ETF inflows hint that a rally may be imminent. However, a key trendline suggests ETH may repeat history.
PEPE could decline further as long-term holders continue to shed holdings
PEPE is down nearly 2% on Wednesday following key insights that long-term holders have been consistently booking profits since March. The move appears to be creating a head-and-shoulder pattern on the daily chart for PEPE, which can trigger a heavy correction.
Coinbase set to launch tokenized Bitcoin on Base network
Coinbase revealed its plans to launch a wrapped Bitcoin token with the ticker cbBTC on its Base network in an X post on Wednesday. The announcement comes after Bitgo announced its plans to move wBTC ownership to Bit Global, stirring massive criticism.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday.