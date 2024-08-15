Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.

Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.

If this negative bias is confirmed, the altcoin could suffer a nearly 8% decline and dip to the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) at $0.51. Once the imbalance zone is filled, there is a likelihood of a comeback to the target at $0.62, a key resistance level for the asset since mid-March.

XRP is in downward trend which has extended for more than a year. In the short-term, the altcoin has recovered somewhat after touching a year-to-date low at $0.38 on July 5. Still, any significant recovery from the current price at around $0.56 seems unlikely without a clear catalyst on sight.

