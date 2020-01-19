Ripple Price Update: XRP/USD reclaims $0.24 support while the focus shifts to $0.30

- Ripple’s short-lived recovery brushes shoulders with $0.25 and upholds the support at $0.24.
- The spotted rising wedge pattern signals a near future reversal towards $0.20.
Ripple is back in the green after correcting a higher 2% on Sunday. The weekend session started on a bearish note, where the majority of cryptocurrencies trimmed a fraction of the gains made on Friday. However, the situation is different on Sunday with most of the digital assets pushing for recovery.
The third-largest cryptocurrency on the opened the session at $0.2428 and adjusted northwards to $0.2514. The bullish action the day seems to be losing steam amid the shrinking volatility.
Technically, Ripple is ready for more action, targeting $0.30. The Relative Strength Index recovery from average levels around 50 to brushing shoulders with the overbought (70) displays a bullish picture for Ripple. If the upward motion continues above $70, it will encourage the buyers to increase the entries in the market and force gains towards $0.30.
Longer-term analysis shows that Ripple is not safe from losses or a devastating reversal. Especially with the rising wedge pattern information. For starters, the bulls must try to defend the immediate support at $0.24. Moreover, they must guard the pattern support trendline at all costs because a break beneath could encourage the bears to increase their entries, which could further push Ripple in the direction of $0.22.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
