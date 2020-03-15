Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD paces past $0.15 to finish the weekend session in style

Ripple bulls’ comeback sends the price soaring to towards $0.16.

The weekend session is likely to end with XRP range bound between $0.15 and $0.16.

Ripple bulls are showing their prowess on Sunday with 4.3% gains accrued from $0.1460 (opening value). The main aim for the bulls is to clear the resistance at $0.20. However, an intraday high has been reached at $0.1593, limiting bullish momentum under $0.16. On the downside, support has been established at $0.14, leaving XRP/USD in a narrow range.

From a technical perspective, the RSI suggest that sideways trading could center stage especially the seller congestion at $0.16 is not overcome. More resistance is anticipated at $0.18 the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 100 SMA.

Ripple price Key Levels

Support one: $0.1515 – Bollinger Band 1-hour and 38.2% one-day.

Support two: $0.1468 – Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and previous low 4-hour.

Resistance one: $0.1547 – Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and Bollinger Band 4-hour middle.

Resistance two: $0.1578 – Pivot point one-day resistance one and previous high 4-hour.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart