Ripple Price Prediction: Stuck in a rising channel, risks a drop to 200-HMA

- Ripple meets fresh supply once again above $0.16 on Sunday.
- Technical set up points to a bearish bias in the near-term.
- XRP bulls need a daily closing above $0.16 for sustained move higher.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is trying hard to build onto Saturday’s advance, but the bulls appear to lack vigor so far this Sunday. Sellers continue to lurk above the 0.16 handle, making it very difficult for the coin to extend Friday’s recovery from 0.1450 levels. The third-most favorite cryptocurrency rose as high as 0.1618 before reversing towards the intraday low of 0.1566. The coin, currently, exchanges hands at 0.1580, having shaved off the early gains while up 2.50% over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $ 7.03 billion.
Short-term technical outlook
Looking at the hourly sticks, the price traverses within a rising channel formation, having fallen back the 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 0.1597. Thereafter, the coin briefly tested the immediate support of the 21-HMA at 0.1581, as the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) inched lower to challenge the mid-line at 50.0. Should the selling pressure intensify, the next support near 0.1560 region, the confluence of the upward sloping 100-HMA, channel support and daily low, will be put at risk. The rising channel breakdown will get confirmed on an hourly close below the latter, opening floors for a test of the horizontal 200-HMA at 0.1523.
Alternatively, should the bulls manage to defend the 0.1560 zone, a bounce back to the 0.1600 level cannot be ruled, beyond which Saturday’s high of 0.1622 and then the channel resistance at 0.1635 could be on the buyers’ radar.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
XRP/USD key levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1589
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.1582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.189
|Daily SMA50
|0.2393
|Daily SMA100
|0.2257
|Daily SMA200
|0.2442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1622
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1519
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1756
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1283
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2245
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1582
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Further recovery to gain traction above 61.8% Fib
BTC/USD reverses half the Friday’s sell-off, flashing green on Sunday. BTC bulls look to consolidate before the next push higher above 61.8% Fib level on the hourly chart. However, two consecutive Doji candles on the daily chart could be a concern for the bulls.
Ripple Price Prediction: Stuck in a rising channel, risks a drop to 200-HMA
Ripple meets fresh supply once again above $0.16 on Sunday. The technical set up points to a near-term bearish bias, with a likely breakdown to 200-HMA. XRP bulls need a daily closing above $0.16 for a sustained move higher.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Sell the bounce amid a potential bear flag
Ethereum consolidates Friday’s sell-off to 115.80 in Saturday’s trading. Last week’s downtrend stays intact amid a potential bear flag on the daily chart. A retest of 115.00 remains on the cards for the ETH/USD bears.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX sellers return, 200-HMA back in sight
TRX/USD resumes correction from weekly highs on Saturday. The technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term. 0.01150 is the level to beat for a bullish reversal in TRX/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.