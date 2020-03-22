Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
Ripple Price Prediction: Stuck in a rising channel, risks a drop to 200-HMA

  • Ripple meets fresh supply once again above $0.16 on Sunday.
  • Technical set up points to a bearish bias in the near-term.
  • XRP bulls need a daily closing above $0.16 for sustained move higher.

Ripple (XRP/USD) is trying hard to build onto Saturday’s advance, but the bulls appear to lack vigor so far this Sunday. Sellers continue to lurk above the 0.16 handle, making it very difficult for the coin to extend Friday’s recovery from 0.1450 levels. The third-most favorite cryptocurrency rose as high as 0.1618 before reversing towards the intraday low of 0.1566. The coin, currently, exchanges hands at 0.1580, having shaved off the early gains while up 2.50% over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $ 7.03 billion.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the hourly sticks, the price traverses within a rising channel formation, having fallen back the 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 0.1597.  Thereafter, the coin briefly tested the immediate support of the 21-HMA at 0.1581, as the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) inched lower to challenge the mid-line at 50.0. Should the selling pressure intensify, the next support near 0.1560 region, the confluence of the upward sloping 100-HMA, channel support and daily low, will be put at risk. The rising channel breakdown will get confirmed on an hourly close below the latter, opening floors for a test of the horizontal 200-HMA at 0.1523.

Alternatively, should the bulls manage to defend the 0.1560 zone, a bounce back to the 0.1600 level cannot be ruled, beyond which Saturday’s high of 0.1622 and then the channel resistance at 0.1635 could be on the buyers’ radar.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

 

XRP/USD key levels to consider

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1589
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.1582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.189
Daily SMA50 0.2393
Daily SMA100 0.2257
Daily SMA200 0.2442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1622
Previous Daily Low 0.1519
Previous Weekly High 0.1756
Previous Weekly Low 0.1283
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1582
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1558
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1527
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1471
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1423
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.163
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1678
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1734

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

