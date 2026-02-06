TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE holds weekly gains, defying crypto market bloodbath

  • Hyperliquid recovers nearly 3% so far on Friday, bouncing off the 200-day EMA support.
  • Coinbase lists HYPE on its spot market, boosting trading volume and supporting the recovery.
  • Derivatives data indicate that investor confidence remains steady, with HYPE Open Interest rising to $1.60 billion.
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE holds weekly gains, defying crypto market bloodbath
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Hyperliquid recovers nearly 3% at press time on Friday, holding above $35.00 and becoming the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a $8.97 billion valuation. HYPE's price action has been defying the broad bearish market, partly due to announcements such as the Coinbase spot market listing and the HIP-4 proposal, which would expand the platform into the prediction market space. Retail demand for HYPE remains steady, with Open Interest up to $1.60 billion, and positive funding rates.

Coinbase listing supports HYPE recovery

Coinbase announced on Thursday the listing of Hyperliquid’s HYPE token, funneling further trading volume to one of the few altcoins sustaining gains in the current bear market. Santiment data show that HYPE trading volume reached $1.28 billion so far on Friday, surpassing the $1.18 peak from Tuesday. 

HYPE trading volume. Source: Santiment

Retail demand points toward further upside

CoinGlass data show steady demand for HYPE, with its futures Open Interest (OI) up over 2% in the last 24 hours to $1.60 billion. These capital inflows defy the broader market liquidation wave.

Still, the OI-weighted funding rate at 0.0047% on Friday is down from the 0.0157% peak the previous day, suggesting a decline in bullish interest. 

HYPE derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Will HYPE reach $50?

Hyperliquid struggles to clear the $35.51 resistance level, which previously capped gains in early December after bouncing off the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $32.89. The upward slope in the 50-day EMA rising towards the 200-day EMA reaffirms the bullish shift. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 on the daily chart suggests sustained buying pressure with still room to advance before reaching overbought levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the same timeframe shows both average lines advancing higher as the histogram above zero widens, confirming rising bullish momentum.

Looking up, a daily close above $35.51 would open the door toward the supply zone present near the $50 psychological mark.

HYPE/USDT daily price chart.

However, a daily close below the 200-day EMA would risk a decline to the 50-day EMA at $28.60.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL sell-off intensifies as BTC drops to $60,000

Solana Price Forecast: SOL sell-off intensifies as BTC drops to $60,000

Solana (SOL) price extends its correction, slipping below $70 on Friday after posting losses of over 23% so far this week. The sell-off was fueled by broader weakness in the crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching a low of $60,000 on Friday.

Crypto market loses $2.65 billion as Bitcoin dips to $60,000 amid bearish sentiment

Crypto market loses $2.65 billion as Bitcoin dips to $60,000 amid bearish sentiment

The cryptocurrency market valuation is down $2.8 trillion as the industry leader, Bitcoin, dropped to $60,000 earlier on Friday before a whipsaw to $65,000. Market sentiment is extremely bearish as evidenced by massive liquidations, declining Open Interest, and a sell-side skew in the derivatives market. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple sink to multi-month lows

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple sink to multi-month lows

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip to multi-month lows, erasing all gains since crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024. BTC hits a low of $60,000 on Friday, while ETH nosedives to $1,750 and XRP to $1.11.

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Zcash, and Jupiter lead losses as Bitcoin floors $60,000

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Zcash, and Jupiter lead losses as Bitcoin floors $60,000

Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and Jupiter (JUP) are leading the cryptocurrency bear market over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 14% on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.