- Ripple price sees liquidity wearing thin and price action going nowhere ahead of Fed this Wednesday evening.
- XRP traders will want to wait until after the speech from Jerome Powell before entering the market.
- Expect to see a less hawkish Fed,, opening the door for more market optimism.
Ripple (XRP) price looks to jump higher as several signs point to more slowdowns in the US economic numbers on all fronts. For the first time in two years, the value of a house in San Francisco is worth less than last month. Overall, prices are dropping, but the job market is still near full employment. The ideal moment for the Fed to try and go for that soft landing by now putting the brakes on their rate hikes and informing the markets it is nearly done with tightening.
Ripple price will be the result of either a soft landing or a crash by the Fed
Ripple price nearly triggered a full recovery on Tuesday after profit-taking occurred on Monday against that $0.4228 pivotal level, which caused a rejection to the downside. Traders were quick to buy at the low near the monthly R1 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average as entry levels around $0.39. Expect those bulls to stay in their trade, while other traders will want to wait until the real end of the Fed policy meeting later this evening.
XRP will see two big moments where its price action will move substantially: one is around 19:00 GMT, and the next will be near the end of Powell’s speech at 20:00 GMT. Traders must be aware of the risk that the statement at 19:00 GMT can be in a completely different tone from what Powell wants to say to the markets. Be aware of whipsaw moves with stress to the downside again at $0.39, but with a final result after the closing remarks from Powell toward $0.44 as XRP will break above $0.4228 with a supportive underlying message from Jerome Powell.
XRP/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside could emerge in the scenario that the first statement at 19:00 GMT is dovish before Powell comes out hawkish in the following press conference. This may involve how noncommittal Powell is in terms of how long or how much higher the Fed wants to take rates. Markets would be left with uneasy feelings, getting no confirmation on their current assessment or pricing of the forward path. In that uncertainty, traders will flee risk assets and see XRP trade lower toward $0.37 as the 200-day SMA has been tested and broken already too much this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is a crypto market meltdown looming after massive gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in January?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins yielded double-digit gains over the past month, recovering from the FTX-collapse induced meltdown. As cryptocurrency prices rallied, there was a significant increase in the supply of stablecoins in the market.
Will the Fed Interest Rate Decision spell disaster for Bitcoin price?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has ignored major sell signals on multiple timeframes and has continued its ascent since January 1. While impressive as that has been, the bears are weighing this rally down as the buyers run out of ammo.
Here’s what to expect from Dogecoin after massive spike in whale transactions and address activity
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, has yielded nearly 40% gains since December 29. The token has witnessed a massive spike in whale transactions, hitting the highest volume.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple primed for weakness on diverging momentum
XRP price shows a retaliation spike after experiencing the largest red day of the month. This thesis utilizes technical analysis to gauge Ripple's next potential move.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.