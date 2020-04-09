Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD flirting with the 38.2% Fibonacci amid consolidation

- Ripple price remains stable at the 38.2% Fibo after failing to defend support at $0.20.
- XRP/USD could fall victim to increased selling activities if the RSI keeps on retreating towards the average.
Ripple price has kicked off the session on Thursday with losses amounting to 1.07%. The majority of the digital assets in the market are grappling with increased selling pressure. Bitcoin price is down 0.57% to trade at $7,326 while Ethereum has lost 1.1% of its value to trade at $171.
XRP/USD stepped above o$0.20 level for the second time in the same week on Wednesday. However, the upside remained limited under $0.21. At the time of writing, Ripple is exchanging hands at $0.1998 while flirting with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.3464 to a swing low of $0.1090.
Initial resistance is being tackled at $0.20 ahead of Wednesday’s hurdle at $0.21. Further up, the 50% Fibo slightly above $0.2250 will hinder movement. On the downside, XRP/USD is still trading above the moving averages in the 4-hour range. In the event of continued losses, the ascending trendline will try to cushion the asset against the drop. Other support areas are expected at the 50 SMA ($0.1865) and the 100 SMA (0.1750), $0.1500 and $0.1250.
Meanwhile, the path of least resistance is downwards owing to the retreating RSI. The bearish momentum is emphasized by the MACD’s motion towards the mean line. A bearish divergence also suggests that sellers are gaining traction.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
XRP/USD flirting with the 38.2% Fibonacci amid consolidation
