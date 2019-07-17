Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD defends falling wedge support; breakout still lingers

- The bear pressure further pushed Ripple below $0.29 before forming lower support at $0.28.
- "I agree that crypto isn't likely to replace fiat currencies,” Garlinghouse.
Ripple continued to press against key support areas yesterday. The downside momentum was augmented by the broad-based selling pressure in the market. As discussed yesterday, the upside was capped at $0.32 while XRP/USD sustained above $0.30. However, the bear pressure further pushed Ripple below $0.29 before forming lower support at $0.28.
The debate surrounding Facebook’s Libra project has seen the CEO of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse advise the crypto industry to work hand in hand with regulators to guarantee success. In a series of tweets, Garlinghouse said that it unlikely that crypto will take the place of fiat currencies in the financial economy.
"I agree that crypto isn't likely to replace fiat currencies - I have been very vocal that crypto isn’t likely to disrupt the US dollar and other G20 currencies in my lifetime," he wrote.
Meanwhile, XRP has recovered stepping above $0.3 as the bull’s push towards the falling wedge pattern breakout. Although movement north is still hampered by the selling pressure, XRP/USD has a positive technical picture as seen on the 2-h chart.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently horizontal at 46 following a recovery from the levels at 30. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is stuck in the negative side but moving sideways at -0.004 in addition to having an inclination to the upside.
BTC/USD 2-h chart source
