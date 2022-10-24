- Ripple price action drops over 2% due to worrying events in Asia.
- XRP price action is at a monthly pivot and remains underpinned for now.
- A critical moment is nearing with two technical indicators pointing to a bull rally.
Ripple (XRP) price action is on the back foot after China closed its presidential congress, with President Xi Jinping receiving a third term. Markets did not take his renomination well judging by the theatrics that accompanied it, in which a former minister and critic both were arrested during the congress itself. It shows Xi's tightening grip on power and only points to a higher probability of a zero-covid policy and a military entry into Taiwan in the coming years.
XRP price nearing a turnaround
Ripple price action was thus on the back foot following these events, as Asian stocks fell massively, dragging other asset classes with them. This opens a window of opportunity for an entry for traders who wish to start building up long positions as XRP price action shows signs of strength. One such sign is the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing above the 200-day SMA.
XRP price action is thus showing a golden cross, which often points to a longer-term bullish momentum with considerable gains on the table. Entry around the monthly pivot level near $0.45 makes sense, as a turnaround would quickly break $0.48. Once through there, $0.52 and $0.58 are up for grabs with 16% and 30% of gains on the upside.
XRP/USD Daily chart
Risk to the downside, of course, still exists, with a few big catalyst events this week and next, such as the several central bank meetings lined up and continued threat of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. That would see another reshuffle and possibly erase the gains for October with XRP price action back to $0.42. Once breaking below there, $0.37 is the next level to watch for support. Of course, that would signify the undoing of the golden cross which would prove a bull trap in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brief respite from bears and $22,000 BTC on the cards
Bitcoin price has been consolidating over the weekend, albeit triggering a minor rally. This move continues to be undone as sellers offload their holdings. But the bullish move over the weekend could be an indication of more positive developments to come.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied impressively in the last few days. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the move. Cardano price has rallied in applaudable fashion to end the third week of October. Since the start of the week, ADA lost 10% of its market value.
Binance Coin price could get a bid for higher targets if these factors play out
Binance Coin price has found stable support on the Relative Strength Index. The bulls have successfully reconquered the 8-day exponential moving average. Binance Coin price could witness a strong rally in the coming days. Key levels have been defined.
XRP price might rally back to $0.50, heres why
XRP price shows a shallow pullback after a 10% countertrend rally. The Relative Strength Index is now in the supportive territory after auctioning several days in oversold territory. Invalidation of the bullish countertrend is a breach below $0.42.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.