Ripple market update: XRP/USD reacting to an inverted head-and-shoulders

- XRP likely to trade sideways above the short-term support at $0.3180.
- Technically, Ripple has a bullish bias and capacity to sustain gains above $0.3180.
Ripple hovers above $0.32 following a correction from highs around $0.3232. A formidable move propelled Ripple price from the weekend lows around $0.3094 initially stepping above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart. Continuing gains made above the longer-term 100 SMA further encouraging the buyers to increase their positions.
The price cleared the resistance at $0.3180 giving the bulls the momentum to successfully assault $0.3200. As mentioned, $0.33 remains unconquered but a momentum us building above $0.3200.
Moreover, XRP is trading above the moving average as a bullish signal. The 50 SMA crossing above the longer-term 100 SMA at $0.3154 means that Ripple is likely to consolidate higher despite the stalling above under $0.3300.
Technically, the prevailing trend is greatly favoring buyers. While the upside could remain barricaded at $0.33, traders can expect XRP to trade sideways above the short-term support at $0.3180.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is holding a position within the positive region. Although, a negative divergence means that bears are gaining traction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), on the other hand, above the average, is pointing upwards suggesting that the bulls have control.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind. XRP disappoints and is totally out of the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD moves above $0.32, no follow-through as of yet
Ripple's coin has been moving in sync with the market. XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3230 to increase the upside momentum.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD rising wedge pattern spotted
Bitcoin battled to hold on to the 2.1% gains on the day. Rising wedge pattern to launch Bitcoin Cash towards $400. The weekend sessions showed love for the cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin bursts through $100 hurdle on halving day
The hurdle $105 is the only bump preventing Litecoin’s impending rally. The rise past $100 comes on the day the network is effecting the halving rule. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin rewards are cut in half every four years.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.