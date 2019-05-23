Ripple extends rebound, targets $0.4 heading into the weekend
- XRP/USD recovers after finding support near $0.36.
- Ripple's market cap rises above $16 billion.
Following its impressive rally witnessed during the first half of May, Ripple staged a deep correction but was able to find support near $0.36. Although it rose to $0.43 last weekend, the XRP/USD pair failed to hold above the $0.4 mark and turned south this week. However, the $0.36 area, once again, formed reliable support and allowed the pair to gain traction.
After adding 2.5% on Thursday, the pair extended its rebound today and was last up 2.8% on the day at $0.3910. With today's advance, Ripple's total market capitalization rose to $16.3 billion from $15 billion yesterday.
The lack of fundamental drivers this week allowed the pair to fluctuate within technical levels. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 7-day long rally that started on May 10 now aligns as the next target for the pair at $0.4. With a decisive break above that level, the pair could turn its attention to $0.4350 (Fibonacci 23.6%) and $0.4785 (2019 high). On the other hand, $0.36 area (Fibonacci 61.8%/May 17, May 18, May 23 low/20-DMA) aligns as crucial support ahead of $0.3390 (50-DMA).
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.