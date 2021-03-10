Ripple and Youtube will work together against XRP scams

- Ripple sued Youtube last year for failing to enforce policies against fake XRP accounts.
- Youtube will work alongside Ripple to stop fraudulent accounts on the platform.
- XRP price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern which could break soon.
Back in 2020, Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, sued Youtube because the platform wasn't enforcing its own rules against fake accounts conducting fake XRP giveaways.
Ripple price could see a 44% breakout
Despite the announcement by Brad Garlinghouse about Youtube and the prevention of XRP scams on the platform, most investors remain concerned about the ongoing SEC lawsuit. The tweet received significant backlash from investors asking about the suppression of XRP price.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
The digital asset has established a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. A breakout above the upper resistance trendline at $0.48 will quickly drive Ripple price towards $0.70, a 44% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, a rejection from the upper boundary will drive Ripple price down to the lower trendline at $0.414. Losing this critical support level will likely push XRP down to $0.235.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
UNI on-chain metrics flip massively bullish as recovery builds momentum
Uniswap has sustained a gradual uptrend following February’s breakdown, slightly under $20. This lock-step trading has, however, hampered rapid price action.
The rise of SushiSwap: How a crypto copycat made it to Coinbase
SushiSwap went through a bumpy road to achieve its listing on Coinbase. Trading on this platform will open SUSHI to a broader audience, which could positively impact its price.
ENJ 330% rally nears the end as investors prepare to sell
Enjin Coin is flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon. From March 1, the altcoin has appreciably increased in value, hitting a new all-time high of $2.
ADA nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano has recently come out of a technical pattern resistance, and bulls are fighting to sustain the breakout. Over the last couple of weeks, ADA has comparatively been in consolidation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.