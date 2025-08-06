- Pump.fun increased over 36% in August, signaling risk-on sentiment after the sell-off from its record high of $0.0068.
- Meme coins collectively decline 3.6% over the last 24 hours as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu consolidate near key support levels.
- PUMP eyes support above the 100-period EMA as the MACD indicator maintains a buy signal on the 4-hour chart.
Pump.fun (PUMP), the token native to the meme coin launchpad, continues to defy negative market sentiment that characterises the broader crypto market on Wednesday. PUMP is up over 4% on the day, trading at around $0.0033 at the time of writing. This bullish outlook extends the uptrend that has seen PUMP accrue over 36% in gains since August 1. However, traders will focus on PUMP’s ability to hold above a higher support level to reinforce the bullish outlook in upcoming sessions.
PUMP upholds gains as major meme coins consolidate
PUMP sustained the uptick in price despite the sticky risk-off sentiment, driven by renewed United States (US) reciprocal tariffs and weak labor data. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two of the largest meme coins are trading near key support levels of $0.20 and $0.00001160, respectively.
Dogecoin price offers subtle bullish signals based on the 4-hour chart below, evidenced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rising slightly above the midline. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator upholds a buy signal triggered on Sunday when the blue line crossed and settled above the red signal line.
If bulls heed the call to increase exposure, the path of least resistance would remain upward. However, downside risk cannot be shrugged off considering DOGE still holds below key moving averages including the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-period EMA and the 200-period EMA.
DOGE/USDT & SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
As for Shiba Inu, a recovery is underway, trading at around $0.00001236 from support at $0.00001160. Like DOGE above, SHIB sits below all three moving averages, including the 50-period EMA at $0.00001300, the 100-period EMA at $0.00001324 and the 200-period EMA at $1432 in the 4-hour time frame. These levels could limit Shiba Inu’s recovery in upcoming days if bulls tighten their grip.
Pump.fun bulls seek higher support
PUMP price holds above the 100-period EMA, providing support at $0.0033 on the 4-hour chart below. The MACD indicator maintains a buy signal since Monday with green histogram bars encouraging traders to maintain exposure anticipating the uptrend to steady toward the next key resistance at $0.40.
PUMP/USDT 4-hour chart
A SuperTrend buy signal offered on July 31 backs the bullish outlook, serving as dynamic support as long as it continues to trail PUMP price.
Still, with the RSI in the bullish region but showing weakness, traders should tread with caution. A reversal could ensue toward support provided by the 50-period EMA at $0.0030 if the RSI retreats, indicating a reduction in buying pressure.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bonk price declines as suppressed funding rate and open interest weigh on sentiment
Bonk is facing increasing selling pressure, down over 1% on Wednesday to trade at around $0.00002405 at the time of writing. The Solana-based meme coin turned bearish after posting the largest monthly return this year of 79.6% in July.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP shrug off Japan's SBI Holdings ETF filing, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing on Wednesday, trading around $114,000. Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings files for Bitcoin and XRP ETFs with the FSA, underpinning institutional demand.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stuck below $114,000 as ETF outflows extend to four days
Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading below $114,000 after a failed attempt to reclaim its $116,000 resistance, as institutional demand weakens further.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM downtrend likely to continue as bearish bets surge
Stellar depreciates by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday as it continues to trade within a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour time frame. Investors anticipate a steeper correction as optimism in XLM derivatives wanes, with bearish bets rising and open interest declines.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.