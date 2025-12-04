Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP pushes toward late-October highs

Pound Sterling trades broadly upbeat against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to gains near its over-a-month high around 1.3350 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair demonstrates strength as the US Dollar remains on back foot amid reinforced dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and the Pound Sterling continues to outperform since the budget announcement last week.

GBP pushes toward late-October highs – Scotiabank

The Pound Sterling (GBP) stays firm near the top of its overnight range, with options markets sharply repricing protection against GBP weakness after the UK budget. Weak PMI data and steady inflation expectations had little impact, leaving BoE commentary and MPC member Mann's remarks as the next key drivers, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

GBP/USD shrugs off strong labor data as traders stay committed to Fed easing

Sterling rises during the North American session even though US jobs data suggests that the labor market remains solid but expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates, remained higher. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3367, up 0.12%.