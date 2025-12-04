TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP pushes toward late-October highs

Pound Sterling trades broadly upbeat against US Dollar amid firm Fed dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to gains near its over-a-month high around 1.3350 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair demonstrates strength as the US Dollar remains on back foot amid reinforced dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and the Pound Sterling continues to outperform since the budget announcement last week. Read more...

GBP pushes toward late-October highs – Scotiabank

The Pound Sterling (GBP) stays firm near the top of its overnight range, with options markets sharply repricing protection against GBP weakness after the UK budget. Weak PMI data and steady inflation expectations had little impact, leaving BoE commentary and MPC member Mann’s remarks as the next key drivers, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Read more...

GBP/USD shrugs off strong labor data as traders stay committed to Fed easing

Sterling rises during the North American session even though US jobs data suggests that the labor market remains solid but expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates, remained higher. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3367, up 0.12%. Read more...

Editor's Picks

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Aster lags recovery as perpetual DEX releases new roadmap on infrastructure, utility and ecosystem 

Aster is consolidating above $1.05 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The token native to the perpetual Decentralised Exchange had recovered from Monday's low of $0.88 but stalled around $1.08 on Wednesday.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bulls aim breakout as RSI and MACD flash buy signal

Hyperliquid struggles to surface above $35 as a local resistance trendline caps the two-day recovery run. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. (PURR) transfered 12 million HYPE tokens to Hypercore and staked 425,000 tokens, which reflects confidence. 

Cardano builds recovery momentum as sentiment improves

Cardano is extending its recovery for the second consecutive day, trading at around $0.4400 at the time of writing on Thursday. If this recovery leg from Monday's $0.3707 level steadies in the coming days, Cardano bulls could push toward a bullish December.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC steadies as data suggests local bottom

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday, extending its recovery by 5% so far this week. On the institutional front, a modest outflow from US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) marks a slowdown from previous weeks and signals a reduction in selling pressure, further supporting BTC’s recovery.