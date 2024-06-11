- Polymesh price broke out of the range between $0.498 and $0.315.
- Investors can accumulate POLYX within the support range of $0.428 to $0.448.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.399 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polymesh (POLYX) price breached the resistance level at $0.498, signaling a bullish outlook.
This upward movement might prompt a retracement, presenting an opportunity for sideline buyers to accumulate before a potential further increase.
Polymesh price looks promising
Polymesh price daily candlestick closed above $0.498 on Monday, surpassing its previous resistance level, which could trigger a pullback.
Sideline buyers interested in accumulating POLYX may consider the following levels.
- The 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.448 that aligns closely with the ascending trendline.
- The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line at $0.428, which roughly coincides with the daily bullish order block area extending between $0.448 and $0.428 from June 8. A bullish order block is an area where market participants, such as institutional traders, have placed huge buy orders.
If Polymesh price rebounds from the $0.448 level, it could rally 25% to its previous daily close of $0.555 on April 8. This bounce is supported by indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO), both comfortably above their respective mean levels of 50 and 0. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bullish dominance.
POLYX/USDT 1-day chart
However, if the POLYX daily candlestick closes below $0.399 and establishes a lower low on the daily timeframe, it may signal a shift in market dynamics that favors bearish sentiment.
Such a change could nullify the bullish outlook, leading to a 21% crash in the Polymesh price to the previous support level of $0.314.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
