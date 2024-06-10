- Dogwifhat price broke the key daily support level at around $3.182.
- WIF price could have a relief rally to fill the imbalance, stretching from $3.152 to $2.888.
- A daily candle stick close above $3.182 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Dogwifhat (WIF) price gave a bearish outlook after breaking below its key support level at $3.182 on Friday. The Solana-based meme coin could have a dead cat bounce situation before continuing its bear market rally.
Dogwifhat price likely to have a dead cat bounce
Dogwifhat price plummeted by 20% after breaking below the daily support level of $3.182 on Friday. This Solana-based meme coin may experience a dead cat bounce, a brief and sharp price increase during an overall downtrend. This relief rally could address the price imbalance between $3.152 and $2.888. If the market outlook does not improve, WIF could face rejection at the midpoint of this imbalance, around $3.014. Such a development could trigger a 16% crash and retest the daily support level at $2.525.
Supporting this theory of a potential upward draft followed by rejection is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently around 33.89, just above the oversold threshold of 30. This suggests that bearish pressure might ease temporarily, allowing for a relief rally before the WIF price resumes its downward trend.
WIF 4-hour chart
However, if a WIF daily candlestick closes above the $3.182 level, it will create a higher low on the daily chart, signaling a bullish market structure. This development would invalidate the bearish outlook and could trigger a potential 6% rally, reaching a daily high of $3.357 from June 7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price consolidation likely to trigger bearish breakout
Cardano price is consolidating inside a descending triangle setup. A breakout from this pattern could trigger a 17% crash to $0.351. A decisive daily candlestick close above $0.492 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Binance Coin price to give bullish breakout another go
Binance Coin price is likely to provide sidelined buyers another opportunity to accumulate. Investors need to be careful in buying BNB dips due to the uncertain market outlook. A breakdown of the $596.5 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
1inch price edges closer to 15% crash as 1INCH bears shatter key support level
1inch price shows signs of exhaustion in line with the bearish market outlook. Investors can expect a 15% crash as the $0.0.451 support level is breached. A flip of the $0.501 support level will invalidate the bearish thesis for 1INCH.
Bitcoin’s 2% crash wipes $4.21 billion in OI and handicaps altcoins, what’s next?
Bitcoin price triggered a quick 2.05% downtick on Friday. Despite being a small downturn, altcoins took a massive hit and are down by double digits. BTC’s uncertainty has created a dilemma on whether they should buy the dip or sell.
Bitcoin: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing a positive outlook despite recent stabilization at around $71,000. According to on-chain data, whales are returning with strong buying power, US spot Bitcoin ETFs are increasing, and the absence of FOMO among investors suggests that Bitcoin is poised to set new all-time highs.