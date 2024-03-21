For example, Polymesh, one such RWA blockchain, saw significant growth on Thursday following the announcement. Polymesh is a permissioned blockchain network for trading tokenized regulated securities. Its underlying token, POLYX, posted gains of about 80% on Thursday and may see more price growth in the future.

Tokenized RWAs are blockchain-based tokens representing physical and traditional assets like cash, commodities, equities, bonds, real estate, IP, etc. With an institution like BlackRock entering the space, folks in the crypto community have said it would bring explosive growth to RWA tokens, similar to its effect on Bitcoin.

Polymesh and a host of real word asset tokens have skyrocketed after BlackRock's announcement of launching a tokenized asset fund on Ethereum . The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), set to go live soon, fueled the RWA narrative as many in the crypto community began shilling projects that they feel may become the next big thing. As a result, the market cap of the RWA category went up by 35% (reaching $5.7 billion) in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko.

Polymesh (POLYX) — the tokenized, asset-trading, blockchain platform — saw a whopping 80% boost in price on Thursday, following BlackRock's foray into the real-world asset (RWA) sector. This has caused crypto tokens in the RWA sector to rise as they look to be the next bullish narrative.

