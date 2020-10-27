Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs; the road to $15,000 is clear

Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the local resistance created by $13,250 and hit a new high of 2020 at $13,490. The pioneer digital asset is poised for further growth as the upside momentum gains traction amid little resistance from sellers. Read More ...

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT's new bullish wave might have to wait

Polkadot (DOT) is the 8th largest digital currency with a current market capitalization of $4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $900 million. The coin has entered the top-10 following the redenomination in August 2020 that resulted in creating a new DOT, 100x smaller than the old DOT. The coin is most actively traded against USDT on Binance, OKEx, and Huobi Global. Read More ...

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP looks poised for a breakout to $0.30

XRP is currently trading at $0.252 after successfully defending a critical support level at $0.247. In the past two weeks, the digital asset has been rejected from the upper boundary of the daily ascending triangle around ten times. Read More ...