Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs; the road to $15,000 is clear
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the local resistance created by $13,250 and hit a new high of 2020 at $13,490. The pioneer digital asset is poised for further growth as the upside momentum gains traction amid little resistance from sellers. Read More ...
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT's new bullish wave might have to wait
Polkadot (DOT) is the 8th largest digital currency with a current market capitalization of $4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $900 million. The coin has entered the top-10 following the redenomination in August 2020 that resulted in creating a new DOT, 100x smaller than the old DOT. The coin is most actively traded against USDT on Binance, OKEx, and Huobi Global. Read More ...
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP looks poised for a breakout to $0.30
XRP is currently trading at $0.252 after successfully defending a critical support level at $0.247. In the past two weeks, the digital asset has been rejected from the upper boundary of the daily ascending triangle around ten times. Read More ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: JPMorgan's digital currency, JPM Coin, is ready for commercial use
JPMorgan Chase announced that its digital currency, JPM Coin, had been used for commercial purposes this week. A large technology client used it to send cross-border payments.
The network’s utility increases, while TRX prepares for a massive price movement
TRON's weekly report is out and talks about the finalization of the TRC-20 shielded contract on the mainnet and a security test for the smart contract on TVM instructions to stake and unstake.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.