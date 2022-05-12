- Polkadot price printing a bearish engulfing on the 3-day chart.
- DOT price has ramping volume pattern signaling bearish control.
- Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach at $14.50.
Polkadot price could continue the steep decline, and a short opportunity could present itself, but the technicals need more time to establish a clear entry.
Polkadot price is impulsively headed south.
Polkadot price, like most cryptocurrencies in the space, is under considerable bearish pressure. Today, the bears are moments away from printing a bearish engulfing candlestick on the 3-day chart. Such a bearish presence warrants the idea of additional drops. Analyzing the technicals, there could be significant liquidity at the $6.90 level for market makers to aim for next.
Polkadot price also displays bearish confluence on the volume profile indicator. The bears have established a classic ramping pattern in which professional traders claim to forecast moves in advance. Thus, an additional price drop will likely occur, but at the current time, forecasting an imminent bottom will need more chart evidence.
DOT/USDT 3-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach at $14.50. If the bulls can establish a price spike at this level, the entire downtrend could halt. The bulls could then reclaim the $ 16 price level resulting in a 100% increase from the current Polkadot price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where XRP price could bottom and how to reenter the market
XRP price shows an interesting outlook as it crashes below multiple support levels on a weekly time frame. This bearish outlook is inescapable as the LUNA-UST kingdom collapses. The domino effect is not just felt by BTC but also by the entire ecosystem.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), which collapsed to $0.29 on May 11, 2022.
MATIC price threatens a 45% crash; this is what traders can do
MATIC price is in a tough spot like many altcoins after the recent collapse of LUNA-UST. The ripple effect of this breakdown is being felt in the crypto space across every single token, including Bitcoin.
Why Ethereum price drop to $1,500 could trigger $300 million in liquidations
Ethereum price gained bearish momentum after the price dropped below $2,000. The crypto market is hit by a bloodbath that has triggered a massive decline in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.