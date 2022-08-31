- Polkadot price slips and loses gains from Monday.
- DOT price starts to make clear to investors that price is trading sideways.
- Expect another round of dollar strength as the greenback has taken a small step back these past few days.
Polkadot (DOT) price action is set to trade sideways to lower as bulls failed to push the price action higher despite the dollar backing off on Tuesday. From now on, traders can expect DOT price to trade sideways between the 55-day Simple Moving Average on the upside and the monthly S1 to the downside, which it is eventually expected to break below and then test $6.23 support. This comes as the dollar strength is set to return after its rally took a short pause.
DOT price in search of the bottom
Polkadot price action is still recovering from the full pairing back it underwent on Tuesday as bulls dropped the ball in their attempt to print higher prices in Polkadot. The issue came as equity markets took a step back and dragged cryptocurrencies with them. Although no more specific news or headlines triggered anything, it looks like markets and investors are starting to be on edge over the jobs report on Friday after the job openings report on Tuesday only showed an increase in the openings, with no cooling down as such. This suggests the Fed will continue to adopt a hawkish stance providing a headwind for cryptos.
DOT price is thus set to trade sideways to lower at the top of the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $7.76. That level already did its duty in refraining bulls from trading higher last week. At the bottom, the monthly S1 support level underpins price action near $6.75 but could break should the dollar strengthen towards Friday. This means that $6.23 could be up for a test and provide a level where bulls and investors may buy into the opportunity.
DOT/USD Daily chart
Alternatively, there is a chance the DOT price rally could break above the 55-day SMA based on a fundamental change in the current macroeconomic backdrop. Should, for example, the wages in the US job report on Friday show a slowdown or decrease, that could be an omen of more declining inflation, which is exactly what the Fed is looking for, and suggest the adoption of a less hawkish policy response going forward. That would mean positive news for cryptos and see DOT price break above $8.00, opening up room to rally towards $10.35 in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
