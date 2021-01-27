Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT poised to rise higher as ecosystem continues to grow rapidly

- Polkadot price is currently contained inside an ascending parallel channel.
- The Polkadot ecosystem has seen significant growth in the past month.
- The protocol is still in its infancy and has a lot of potential to grow more.
Polkadot has been one of the fastest rising cryptocurrency projects in the past year, reaching a market capitalization of $15 billion, ranked fourth. The Polkadot ecosystem includes significant projects like Ocean Protocol, Ankr or WalletConnect.
Polkadot price needs to defend a crucial support level to rebound
According to statistics from Coin98 analytics, over $10 worth of Polkadot coins are staked inside exchanges or wallets. In addition to the substantial number of coins locked, the Polkadot ecosystem has received a lot of interest from big players in the recent months including Binance, Huobi, and others.
3/9— Coin98 Analytics (@Coin98Analytics) January 21, 2021
More and more VCs are interested in Polkadot, especially, there are some funds that only specialize in investing in projects in the Polkadot ecosystem such as Web3 Capital, Hypersphere, KR1, Polychain Capital,.... pic.twitter.com/XyR719Kn5I
DOT has established an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart and bulls are just defending the lower support trendline at $15. Successfully holding this level can quickly push Polkadot price towards the middle of the pattern at $17.15.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
To give credence to this bullish outlook, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented two buy signals on the 2-hour and 3-hour charts.
DOT buy signals
However, it is still entirely possible for the bears to push Polkadot price through the support level at $15. This breakdown can lead to a 20% move to the downside with a price target of around $12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
Yearn.Finance whales are back into accumulation suggesting YFI price is poised to rebound
Yearn.Finance has been trading inside a defined range from $40,000 down to $28,000 for the past three weeks. The digital asset is potentially on the brink of a rebound as whales have started to accumulate again.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT poised to rise higher as ecosystem continues to grow rapidly
Polkadot has been one of the fastest rising cryptocurrency projects in the past year, reaching a market capitalization of $15 billion, ranked fourth. The Polkadot ecosystem includes significant projects like Ocean Protocol, Ankr or WalletConnect.
Uniswap flashes sell signal while prominent analyst prepares to buy the dip at $9
Uniswap is preparing for a downswing that could be significant if a sell signal on the 12-hour chart confirms. The bearish picture has come into existence after the decentralized token rose to a high new record high above $13, as reported.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.