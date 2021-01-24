Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT set to test $25 amid bullish technical setup

- DOT/USD looks to extend the advance towards the $25 mark.
- 4H chart confirms symmetrical triangle breakout.
- The coin trades above all major averages.
Having faced rejection just shy of the $19 mark, Polkadot (DOT/USD) is consolidating the two-day rally this Sunday.
Despite the minor pullback, the altcoin holds above the $18 level and ditches the corrective downtrend seen across the crypto board last week.
The strength in the coin can be partly attributed to the sharp correction in Bitcoin, which has created an opportunity for the crypto traders to diversify into the DeFi tokens. While many analysts opine that Polkadot is also likely to gain a competitive advantage against Ethereum, as the price is seen rising further in the coming weeks.
Luis Cuende, the co-founder of the decentralized app company Aragon, noted:
While competitors to Ethereum are making strides and benefitting from the ongoing market rally, I think it’s very unlikely that these competitors will overcome the network effects that Ethereum has built. However, until Ethereum 2.0 is fully functional, Polkadot, cosmos and near are well-positioned to capture a meaningful market share.
DOT/USD: Bulls gearing up for further upside
DOT/USD: Four-hour chart
Polkadot, which has climbed to the no.4 position among the top 50 widely traded digital assets, is seen extending the upside after the price confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the four-hour chart early Saturday.
Subsequently, the altcoin rallied for a retest of the $19 hurdle but sellers continued to lurk near the latter, prompting a bullish consolidation phase.
The price continues to trade above all the major simple moving averages (SMA) on the four-hour sticks while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays well within the bullish region, both of which indicating more gains ahead.
A test of the measured target above $25 remains on the cards should the bulls find acceptance above the January 21 high of $19.40.
The psychological $20 level could come into play if the bulls extend their control.
Alternatively, the pattern resistance now turned support at $17.59 could limit the retracement.
A break below the last, fierce support around the $17 threshold could be threatened. That level is the confluence of the 21 and 50-SMAs.
Meanwhile, the bullish formation will get invalidated on a sustained move below the falling trendline (pattern) support at $15.96.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls remain hopeful whilst above 21-DMA
Ethereum's daily chart shows that the price is in a gradual uptrend, wavering in a rising channel formation. The technical setup appears constructive as long as the bulls hold above the 21-DMA at $1205. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency fell sharply from the record highs of $1440 and hit nine-day lows at $1040 last week.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls need to crack 200-DMA to extend the recovery
Ripple (XRP/USD) is attempting to build on Friday’s impressive bounce from two-week lows of $0.2400. However, the No. 5 coin remains on the track to end the week almost unchanged. 200-DMA is the level to beat for the XRP bulls.
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT set to test $25 amid bullish technical setup
Polkadot, which has climbed to the no.4 position among the top 50 widely traded digital assets, is seen extending the upside after the price confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the four-hour chart early Saturday.
DASH targets $120 amid inverse head-and-shoulders breakout
DASH/USD’s path of least resistance appears north. Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout confirmed on the 1H chart. Bullish crossover and RSI back the case for additional upside. The DASH bulls aim for the pattern target measured at $122.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.