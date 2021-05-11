Polkadot price saw an influx of selling pressure at the supply barrier ranging from $42 to $44.06, putting an end to its upswing.

After a brief consolidation, DOT crashed 23% but failed to test the demand barrier’s upper boundary at $31.30

A retest of this support zone will provide the buyers an extra oomph to catapult it by 24%.

Polkadot price faced rejection at a crucial supply barrier, but the latest market crash amplified this sell-off. DOT is currently awaiting retest of a key supply level before surging higher.

Polkadot price needs a higher high

Polkadot price has crashed nearly 20% in a single 12-hour candlestick and eyes a further drop toward a crucial demand barrier that extends from $28.10 to $31.30. This downtrend move will allow the sidelined investors to jump on the DOT bandwagon.

The resulting upswing could extend 24% to tag the first supply barrier that extends from $38.9 to $41. If the buying pressure is enough for Polkadot price to produce a 12-hour candlestick close above this zone, DOT could pierce the following resistance area that stretches from $42 to $44.06.

Under exceptional circumstances, the DeFi coin could even sweep the swing high at $45.49 or $48.36.

DOT/USDT 12-hour chart

If the demand barrier’s lower boundary at $28.10 is breached, it will signal an extraordinary selling pressure. However, a solid close below the $27.75 will invalidate the bullish thesis and kickstart a bearish one.

In such a condition, investors can expect Poladot price to kickstart a 12% downtrend to $24.14.