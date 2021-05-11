- Polkadot price saw an influx of selling pressure at the supply barrier ranging from $42 to $44.06, putting an end to its upswing.
- After a brief consolidation, DOT crashed 23% but failed to test the demand barrier’s upper boundary at $31.30
- A retest of this support zone will provide the buyers an extra oomph to catapult it by 24%.
Polkadot price faced rejection at a crucial supply barrier, but the latest market crash amplified this sell-off. DOT is currently awaiting retest of a key supply level before surging higher.
Polkadot price needs a higher high
Polkadot price has crashed nearly 20% in a single 12-hour candlestick and eyes a further drop toward a crucial demand barrier that extends from $28.10 to $31.30. This downtrend move will allow the sidelined investors to jump on the DOT bandwagon.
The resulting upswing could extend 24% to tag the first supply barrier that extends from $38.9 to $41. If the buying pressure is enough for Polkadot price to produce a 12-hour candlestick close above this zone, DOT could pierce the following resistance area that stretches from $42 to $44.06.
Under exceptional circumstances, the DeFi coin could even sweep the swing high at $45.49 or $48.36.
DOT/USDT 12-hour chart
If the demand barrier’s lower boundary at $28.10 is breached, it will signal an extraordinary selling pressure. However, a solid close below the $27.75 will invalidate the bullish thesis and kickstart a bearish one.
In such a condition, investors can expect Poladot price to kickstart a 12% downtrend to $24.14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
