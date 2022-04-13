The safest invalidation to use will be the swing low at $19.45. The bearish scenario will void if the bulls establish a closing candle above the invalidation level. Subsequently, the bulls could take the price back towards $20 and $22, resulting in a 20% increase from the current Polkadot price.

Polkadot price volume is increasing in bearish favor, which should concern investors. The digital assets' steep decline is signaling strong control of the trend from the bears. Traders should look for entries on smaller time frames to join the bears with an understanding that the drop may take more time to occur.

Polkadot price is looking unfavorable amongst professional traders as the digital asset has printed the largest bearish engulfing candle this month which closed below the key WXY trend line from March. The bulls' failure to support the key trend line spells for a disastrous situation for DOT investors. DOT price next targets are likely $16 and $14, but the digital asset could see some counter-trend chop before the fall occurs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.