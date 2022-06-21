Polkadot price is on pace for $4, but a pullback is expected for these reasons

A breach above $16.42 can invalidate the macro downtrend. However, traders looking to play the range can use wave A at $11.47 as a bearish invalidation and potentially short the DOT price in the coming weeks if the opportunity presents itself. If 11.47 were to get breached, the bulls could rally as high as $15, resulting in a 102% increase from the current DOT price.

Polkadot price declining structure may pull back but not exceed the $11.47 mark if these technicals are correct. Since its first decline on January 20, 2022, the DOT Price produced a very common zigzag structure as a wave two retracement. The current pullback warrants the idea that a wave four triangle may be underway as a rule of Elliot Wave alternation . The Volume Profile indicator confounds the idea of a brief relief rally as bulls are visibly re-entering the market. Bitcoin has also shown reasons to believe that a local bottom is near.

Polkadot price, like many cryptos in the market, shows signals of a temporary bottom. Still, this thesis is written more as a warning of certain levels and a potential forecast on how the next move might play out.

