Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT screams buy from a counter sentiment perspective

- Polkadot price has defended a crucial support level at $15.5 and aims for a strong rebound.
- The negative sentiment on social media is a bullish indicator.
- The digital asset faces a strong resistance barrier of around $18.
Polkadot has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart since January 16. The digital asset has just rebounded from a crucial support level at $15.5 and could be aiming for a long-term price target of $19.
Polkadot price bounces towards $19 as on-chain metric turns bullish
On the 4-hour chart, DOT bulls have just defended the lower trendline support at $15.5. Polkadot price is up by 14% since touching $15.25 and faces very little resistance to the upside until $18.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
The Weighted Social Sentiment chart is currently negative for the past four days, which can usually translate into good buying opportunities. Similarly, when it’s positive and really high, Polkadot experiences pullbacks.
Polkadot Weighted Social Sentiment Twitter chart
Additionally, the overall social volume that Polkadot has received in the past week has declined significantly. This is another indication of a potential rebound as the low social volume can often lead to significant pumps.
Polkadot Social Volume
Nonetheless, the digital asset has some trouble climbing above the middle trendline of the parallel channel at $17.5. Rejection from this level can push Polkadot price down to the lower trendline at $15.5 again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
