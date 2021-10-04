Polkadot price develops bearish divergence, hinting at 22% drop

- Polkadot price shows evidence of a bull trap.
- A bullish breakout above the Cloud is not confirmed with Polkadot’s oscillators.
- A return to volatile and indecisive price action inside the Cloud is likely.
Polkadot price is nearing an inflection point. Like a majority of the cryptocurrency market, Polkadot has paused after experiencing a massive rally. At first glance, Polkdadot appears to be in very favorable buying conditions. However, not all is as it may seem.
Polkadot hidden bearish divergence signals a warning that sellers may take control
Polkadot price has mixed signals which are likely causing frustration for buyers and sellers alike. While Polkadot has broken out above the Cloud – and even close above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen – the Chikou Span remains in a constricted position and is neither bullish nor bearish. The oscillators, however, point to a bearish slant.
The Relative Strength Index is currently at bear market levels and shows difficulty crossing above the first overbought condition at 55. The Relative Strength Index is presently sloping down and away from the 55 level. Additionally, the Composite Index shows blatant hidden bearish divergence with lower highs printed by Polkadot price on the candlestick chart and higher highs on the Composite Index. Finally, the Optex Bands now show a sharp hook south.
DOT/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
One condition needs to be met to invalidate a bearish continuation move. The Chikou Span must close at a level where it will not intercept any candlesticks over the next five to ten periods. This can only occur if Polkadot price closes at or above $37.50. If this does not happen, then a return to $25.00 is more than likely to occur.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price develops bearish divergence, hinting at 22% drop
Polkadot price is nearing an inflection point. Like a majority of the cryptocurrency market, Polkadot has paused after experiencing a massive rally. At first glance, Polkdadot appears to be in very favorable buying conditions.
Bitcoin positions for bullish breakout as the road to $70,000 becomes more clear
Bitcoin price has experienced a massive rally throughout the last couple of days of September and the beginning of October. A nearly 20% gain from the September 29th low to the weekend high has generated substantial interest and expectations to a new bullish ...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA must break key resistance to target $2.60
Cardano price action over the weekend has been an exercise in frustration for buyers and sellers alike. Solid bullish momentum that began last Thursday (September 28th) failed to generate follow-through buying pressure.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu smahses resistance while SHIB bulls push for $0.000014
Shiba Inu price has made some substantial gains since its October open at $0.00000716. A gain of over 52% has seen bulls push Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu to new four-month highs at 0.000011.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.