Polkadot price controlled by bears after a strong rejection from supply zone, DOT could now be ripe for buying

Polkadot price slipped below crucial support at $4.227, after rejection from the supply zone in August on the three-day timeframe.

DOT could extend its fall before a potential recovery, with the RSI showing the altcoin is oversold, ripe for buying.

Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur if the price records a decisive three-day candlestick close above $4.500.

Polkadot (DOT) price has been on a stealth downtrend since early in the year, recording lower highs and lower lows with the upside potential capped under a descending trendline. It comes as altcoins continue to lead the cryptocurrency market crash but things could change soon as DOT seems to be coiling up for a recovery rally.

Polkadot price at an inflection point

Polkadot (DOT) price faced a strong rejection from the three-day supply zone lying between $4.335 and $4.631. The slump sent DOT to find support at $3.756 and is now at an inflection point, torn between a continuation south and a pullback to the forecasted $5.000 level.

In the meantime, the odds still favor the downside with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing below the 30 level to show DOT remains oversold. An RSI below 30 typically indicates that an asset might be oversold and thus could be due for a rebound.With this, a pullback or correction may be underway.

Unless bullish momentum builds, the slump could extend further, sending Polkadot price below the immediate support at $3.756. A solid break and close under this level could clear the clog, likely sending DOT to the $3.000 psychological level.

DOT/USDT 3-day chart

Conversely, if sidelined investors appreciate that DOT may be ripe for buying, and act on the bullish signal, Polkadot price could extend north, breaking past the $4.227 roadblock before extrapolating into the supply zone at $4.335.

A decisive 3-day candlestick close above the midline of this order block at $4.500 could invalidate the bearish thesis. This would clear the path for an extension to the $5.000 psychological high, and would mark the conversion of the supply zone into a bullish breaker. Such a move would constitute a 30% climb above current levels.