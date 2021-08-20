- Polkadot price reaches for the 50% retracement of the May-July cyclical correction, but the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) pulls on it.
- DOT holds the July ascending trend line, provoking an extreme overbought condition on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI).
- DOT is heading into the weekend with the potential to close with five consecutive positive weeks for the first time.
Polkadot price has realized a tremendous run since the July low, recording a 185% gain at today’s high. The rally has been interrupted by only seven negative days as it stretches to overtake the 200-day SMA on a daily closing basis. However, the alignment of the 200-day SMA with several highs in late May and June creates the first credible resistance for DOT since the July 7 high of $17.88. Simultaneously, the six-hour chart is flashing a bearish momentum divergence, intensifying the challenge now emerging for the digital coin.
Polkadot price rewrites the meaning of relentless
Polkadot price has established a leadership position for the cryptocurrency market, rising 185% since the July low while maintaining constant support at or near the July ascending trend line. The relentlessness of the rally has overtaken the resistance defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May-July correction at $25.78 and potentially the 200-day SMA today at $27.54 (depends on today's close).
A potential warning for future Polkadot price exploits is the emergence of a bearish momentum divergence on the six-hour chart at today’s high. The bearish momentum divergences at the August 7 and August 11 highs resulted in 14% and 12% pullbacks, respectively, but in neither case was DOT attempting to overcome a level or range of resistance as is the case now.
A pullback of 14% would drag Polkadot price below the July ascending trend line and put DOT within striking distance of the 50 six-hour SMA at $22.97.
DOT/USD 6-hour chart
On the daily chart, Polkadot price has not registered a bearish momentum divergence. Instead, the daily RSI is nearing the highest reading since the February high, signaling an extreme overbought condition and raising the probabilities for a DOT reversal. The extreme reading coincides with today’s effort to clear the 200-day SMA and make a run to the 50% retracement of the May-July correction at $30.55.
Adding to the complexity on the DOT charts is the presence of Polkadot price congestion between the 38.2% and 50% retracement levels going back to the beginning of the year, including the late February low and the March and April lows. The price congestion halted the rebound following the May 19 collapse and two bounces in June.
To confirm the cautious outlook, Polkadot price needs to record a daily close below the 38.2% retracement level and the July ascending trend line, now at $24.57.
DOT/USD daily chart
A daily close above the 50% retracement at $30.55 would negate the cautious outlook and turn the resistance range into support, projecting better Polkadot price outcomes moving forward.
The catalysts are in place for a longer and deeper Polkadot price retracement, an extreme overbought reading on the daily RSI, the bearish momentum divergence on the DOT six-hour chart and the convergence of several significant highs and lows between the two Fibonacci levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
Cardano's market cap has crossed $79 billion, nearly 20% of the second biggest crypto, ETH. ADA rallied over 85% in August in response to the upcoming Alonzo hard fork and smart contract upgrade announcements. Cardano's competitors Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) have surged by over 40% in the past two days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Adoption wades through roadblocks as BTC price targets $50,000
Bitcoin price is making a comeback after a recent pullback. This attempt will confirm if the resurgence of bulls is true by producing a higher high above the recent swing high and propel BTC higher.
MATIC price at a crossroads, here's where Polygon could go next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it consolidates.
Ethereum Classic price structure remains bullish if ETC can hold this support level
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETC could be heading next as it holds on critical support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.