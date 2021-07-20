The CEO of Osprey Funds — the issuer of over-the-counter Bitcoin trust OBTC —isn’t holding his breath for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in the United States this year.
Speaking to Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Seana Smith on July 19, Greg King said he believes that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the leadership of Gary Gensler has so many things on its plate in 2021 that a BTC ETF approval is unlikely to make the cut.
King recalled the hype in the crypto industry surrounding Gensler’s appointment, who, while fairly noncommittal in his statements about crypto regulation thus far, is nonetheless well-known for his work teaching courses on blockchain at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in recent years.
“You saw a flurry of filings, from established companies to sort of newcomers, chasing that Bitcoin ETF idea,” said King. The CEO has himself been in conversation with SEC staff for several years, as Osprey — the parent firm of Osprey Funds — had filed for its own Bitcoin ETF back in 2017. King argued:
“If a Bitcoin ETF is coming through the Gensler administration, my view is it's not going to happen this year [...] There's also been quite a bit of sort of a body of language and rhetoric and points that have been made by the staff with previous applications that need to be addressed. And so this isn't a slam dunk.”
Disappointed expectations of a “slam dunk” may, moreover, have played a role in the market’s correction this summer, with King claiming that the “market's partially calibrating” to these frustrations.
While for King, the high number of Bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. earlier in the year fed into Bitcoin’s extraordinary 2021 bull run, with their stalling later contributing to a downturn, he also added that recent hawkish regulatory remarks in the U.S. regarding private stablecoins has not been “particularly helpful for Bitcoin or Ethereum.”
This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told members of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets — a.k.a the “Plunge Protection Team” — that the government must act quickly to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins. Earlier this year, Yellen had also warned that the abuse of crypto has been an ever-growing problem.
Over at the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell has echoed Yellen’s calls, saying that if stablecoins are “going to be a significant part of the payments universe, then we need an appropriate regulatory framework which, frankly, we don’t have.”
Looking at this landscape — and given that crypto ETFs have already been approved in Canada, Europe and other jurisdictions — King said that the U.S. is “decidedly behind” but that “that's obviously by choice”:
“I think they're thinking about this, if I had to guess, more holistically, beyond just whether a Bitcoin ETF makes sense or not at this point, but really, more along the lines of what precedent are we going to set when we approve one.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto markets bleed as bulls prepare for final comeback
Bitcoin price has been on a steady downtrend since June 15, with an intermediate pump that peaked on June 29. As the descent progresses, BTC approaches a crucial support level that could be swept before kick-starting an upswing.
Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate
Shiba Inu price is nearing critical support that would dictate the fate for SHIB. Despite the dog-themed token’s attempt to break above crucial resistance, the coin failed to hold onto support, opening up the risk of a steep decline.
Ripple lawyers highlight regulatory uncertainty from SEC on recent Coinschedule case
Ripple continues to present a new defense for its case filed by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The latest filing from the legal team of the blockchain firm leverages the financial watchdog’s recent comments over “regulatory uncertainty.”
VeChain adoption continues to pay off as VET price eyes 51% ascent
VeChain price has been free-falling since June 30, leading it toward the range low. A retest of this level will be the second time VET has approached this level over the past month.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.