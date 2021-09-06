Bitcoin may be a point of reference when it comes to cryptocurrencies. It holds 41% of the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies that has now reached 2.3 trillion as Bitcoin value is very close to one trillion dollars. But Bitcoin is not alone. The second-largest cryptocurrency based on capitalization, Ethereum (ETH) has approached 460 billion dollars or 20% of the total value of the cryptocurrency market as has made significant gains since last July where its price has risen significantly, close to 100%.
Looking at the reasons for the significant increase in the price of Ethereum, it seems that the growing demand for NFTs may play a key role in this increase. NFTs are the acronym for Non-fungible tokens. These are unique, irreplaceable, rare, easily identifiable digital objects protected by cryptography, with digital representations of real-world objects such as art, music, objects, and video game. They are bought and sold online, often with cryptocurrency, and are generally encrypted with the same underlying software as cryptocurrencies. The idea with NFTs is that each is a unique, irreplaceable, or rare asset, thus highlighting the concept of a rarity in the digital world.
NFTs are not located on a computer or server. They are kept at the owner's personal blockchain address, which is controlled with a private key. NFTs which are based on Ethereum, and the OpenSea platform have recorded a huge increase in demand, as the value of trading volume exceeded $ 3 billion in August.
This seems not to happen by accident. NFTs have already impacted digital art by unlocking a direct revenue-generating mechanism for creators. Artists can not only publish digital representations of their work but can directly sell their creations in global art markets. The OpenSea marketplace has the most, but there are also specialized parts, e.g., for a specific art form.
The NFTs' turnover has skyrocketed this year as NFTs are becoming a tool for publishing, monitoring, and monetizing, from almost any creative endeavor since NFTs are the decentralized, digital version of certifying the authenticity of a physical object. A property rights digitization mechanism that identifies an object or property title. Ultimately, it is an entire ecosystem of digital representation and asset ownership.
All these are suggesting that NFTs may still be far from seeing their full potential. NFTs are then likely to be used to represent the vast majority of the content that can be viewed, collected, or monetized on the Internet. It can be applied from music or digital concert tickets to real estate stocks and insurance policies. It can literally be applied to everything, in a parallel economic universe, outside the traditional financial system.
The NFT space is still in its infancy and may be hiding amazing opportunities as NFTs may play an important role in the future of commerce. The applications seem to be endless. One can borrow an expensive item that generates value if used, and share the profits with the owner, or buy digital land and rent it to someone else. It is, therefore, possible that in the new digital world that has already been created, cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, which is involved in this new world, might be boosted further by NFTs.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Analysts affirm Bitcoin bull market resumes, targeting $200,000
Bitcoin price has historically been low in September. Current price action suggests the trend is set to change.
Ethereum layer-two solutions in the spotlight as ETH price eyes $5,000
Ethereum price is coiling up after tagging a crucial psychological level. Investors can expect ETH to shoot higher as the overall outlook of the cryptocurrency market remains optimistic. In a highly bullish case, the smart contract token will likely set up a new all-time high.
FTX opens cross-chain NFT trading between Ethereum and Solana, boosting SOL price rally
Leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX US tests cross-chain ETH/SOL non-fungible token listing. Amidst the rising decentralized finance and non-fungible token activity surge, Solana hit an all-time high of $149.91 earlier this week.
What is crypto staking? Best staking coins in 2021
Cryptocurrency staking offers an opportunity to investors to be able to maximize their holdings. Investors can choose to stake their crypto to earn rewards on their digital assets that are locked up as part of the process to validate transactions on certain blockchain networks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.