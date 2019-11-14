NEO price update: NEO/USD nurtures the uptrend following the breakout

- NEO bulls try to defend $13.00 support after the rejection at $13.50.
- The ascending channel support will come in handy if declines trim gains towards the $12 support area.
NEO was supper bullish on Wednesday adding more than 10% to its value. The crypto approached $13.50 but stalled at $13.44. The consistent uptrend began over the last weekend and followed a slump in price witnessed on Friday.
NEO continues to stir action north within an ascending channel. Besides, a retreat from yesterday’s breakout is likely to bounce back up from the channel support. NEO/USD is flirting with $13.00 above the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart currently at $12.41.
If NEO breaks the channel resistance, it is likely to find support at $12, the 100 SMA at $11.71 and $10.50. The retreat is supported by the RSI’s movement from the overbought toward the average at 50. On the brighter side, as long as the gap between the SMA 50 and SMA 100 keeps widening, Bitcoin bulls’ grip will stay intact through the coming sessions before the weekend.
NEO/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
