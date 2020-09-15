- NEO price formed a double top on the daily chart, but overall sentiment remains bullish.
- NEO is currently trading at $22.058, as selling pressure doesn’t seem to be affecting the price just yet.
NEO established the 2020-high on August 30 at $22.9. Around two weeks later, the digital asset managed to touch $22.53 and pulled back, forming what is known as a double top, a bearish pattern.
NEO/USD daily chart
While NEO price did form a double top on the daily chart, bears didn’t really get any significant continuation moves. NEO did pullback towards $20.94 but quickly recovered, and it’s now trading at $22 again. The absolute resistance level is clearly set at $22.9. If the bulls can crack this level, they will invalidate the double top and continue with the daily uptrend.
On the other hand, if NEO price attempts to break $22.9 and fails, bears could get the upper hand, but they would need a notable continuation move down to $20 to confirm it. The RSI has been overextended for the entirety of August, and it’s now at 62.51, indicating that a correction might be needed.
NEO/USD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, however, bulls are in full control, establishing a clear uptrend for NEO. The last low is down at $19.24, which means anything above this level should be considered a higher low and a possible continuation of the uptrend.
On the other hand, the TD sequential seems to be on the verge of creating a sell signal on the 4-hour chart, but this doesn’t mean the uptrend will be lost. It’s also important to note that the entire cryptocurrency market is quite bullish again, with Bitcoin nearing $11,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes the reins of the market
The war for dominance in the crypto market has been going on for weeks, and Bitcoin has been looking for a way to regain market share after several months when Altcoins, and mainly Ethereum, had eaten up a lot of its ground.
LINK falls below $12 as bears take full control
ChainLink has been on a massive downtrend since the mid-August $20 rejection. Currently, the price has been failing to get past the $12.78 resistance level.
LTC upside potential capped at $54
LTC has been on an uptrend after it bounced up from the $47.24 support line and managed to go up to $49.44 over the last seven days. The buyers tried to break past the $50.85 resistance level in the interim but got immediately thwarted.
BCH finally breaks above $231 resistance level
After trending in a narrow $10-range between $221.20 to $231, the bulls were finally able to push above the $231 resistance line. Currently, the buyers aim to take BCH/USD to $243.85 to break above the SMA 20 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.