Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance Coin, Ethereum and Monero – European Wrap 15 September

Binance Coin (BNB) runs out of luck as Binance accused of laundering $9 million

Binance Coin, BNB, hit the new high of $31.27 before the tide changed. The coin dropped below $30.00 to trade at $28.70 by press time. While BNB/USD is still over 27% higher week-on-week, the technical indicators send warning signals. The bearish momentum may start gaining traction. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH mark times ahead of majestic breakout to $420

Ethereum is in consolidation after the weekend price action stalled slightly above $390. As discussed on Monday, the seller congestion at $400 was not about to allow the bulls an easy pass to $400. In light of that, the smart contracts giant token appears to be exploring levels under $380 but again holding above short term support at $370. Read more ...

Monero Update: XMR’s privacy could be compromised, price breakdown to $75 impends

It is obvious why governments around the world do not have a liking for privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies. Governments and their institutions do not like to be in the dark. However, anonymous coins such as Monero (XMR) and Zcash have been designed to protect their identities. Regulators and government institutions argue that privacy and anonymity oriented digital currencies can support criminal activities such as money laundering and terrorism funding. Read more ...