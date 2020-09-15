Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance Coin, Ethereum and Monero – European Wrap 15 September

Binance Coin (BNB) runs out of luck as Binance accused of laundering $9 million
Binance Coin, BNB, hit the new high of $31.27 before the tide changed. The coin dropped below $30.00 to trade at $28.70 by press time. While BNB/USD is still over 27% higher week-on-week, the technical indicators send warning signals. The bearish momentum may start gaining traction. Read more ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH mark times ahead of majestic breakout to $420
Ethereum is in consolidation after the weekend price action stalled slightly above $390. As discussed on Monday, the seller congestion at $400 was not about to allow the bulls an easy pass to $400. In light of that, the smart contracts giant token appears to be exploring levels under $380 but again holding above short term support at $370. Read more ...
Monero Update: XMR’s privacy could be compromised, price breakdown to $75 impends
It is obvious why governments around the world do not have a liking for privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies. Governments and their institutions do not like to be in the dark. However, anonymous coins such as Monero (XMR) and Zcash have been designed to protect their identities. Regulators and government institutions argue that privacy and anonymity oriented digital currencies can support criminal activities such as money laundering and terrorism funding. Read more ...
Bitcoin takes the reins of the market
The war for dominance in the crypto market has been going on for weeks, and Bitcoin has been looking for a way to regain market share after several months when Altcoins, and mainly Ethereum, had eaten up a lot of its ground.
LINK falls below $12 as bears take full control
ChainLink has been on a massive downtrend since the mid-August $20 rejection. Currently, the price has been failing to get past the $12.78 resistance level.
LTC upside potential capped at $54
LTC has been on an uptrend after it bounced up from the $47.24 support line and managed to go up to $49.44 over the last seven days. The buyers tried to break past the $50.85 resistance level in the interim but got immediately thwarted.
BCH finally breaks above $231 resistance level
After trending in a narrow $10-range between $221.20 to $231, the bulls were finally able to push above the $231 resistance line. Currently, the buyers aim to take BCH/USD to $243.85 to break above the SMA 20 curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.