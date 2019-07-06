NEO market overview: NEO/USD bulls take the lead as cryptos return in the green

NEO short-term at $11.00 is key to the ongoing recovery.

Technical analysis point towards increasing bull concentration.

The cryptocurrency market is making attempts to come out of the weekend consolidation. A look at the market shows green shoots sprouting everywhere. NEO particularly is leading the gains on Monday after rising over 8%.

The recent declines had found support at $11.00 giving way for the bulls to plan a recovery. Gains over the weekend stalled short of $12.50 while corrections from the resistance found cushioning above $11.00.

Meanwhile, the gains today broke above the trendline resistance. NEO stepped the moving averages and extended the gains above $12.50. According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the incoming trend is still bullish. Besides, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed into the positive zone as a confirmation to the current momentum.

NEO/USD 1-hour chart

