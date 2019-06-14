NEO follows in the footsteps of Bitcoin surging on the weekend
- NEO is trending up 5% on Saturday after opening the session at $13.48.
- NEO is trading at $14.14 amid a building bullish momentum.
The biggest performers on the market today are Bitcoin and NEO. The latter is following in the footsteps of Bitcoin posting gains above the key hurdle at $14.00. NEO is trending up 5% on Saturday after opening the session at $13.48. The intraday live charts show NEO having added 5% to its value in less than 12 hours.
Bitcoin, on the other hand, cemented the momentum above $8,000 by first breaking above $8,400 on Friday and later extending the gains above $8,7000. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,680 after a slight correction from the highs at $8,772.
NEO is trading at $14.14 amid a building bullish momentum. Marginally above the current value, NEO is facing resistance at $14.50. Moreover, $15.00 is the critical level that will determine if NEO will continue with the rally towards $20.00 or lead to a correction. The first support is $12.50, the second is at $11 and at $11.00.
NEO/USD 2-h chart
