Monero is trading well despite general crypto sentiment faltering.

The price is now testing the previous highs on the hourly chart.

XMR/USD 1-Hour Chart

Monero has pushed into positive territory while some of the other major cryptos falter.

The key level for the bulls is the psychological resistance at 60.00.

On the downside, support remains at 55.30.

The area between is the consolidation area that traders find themselves within.

The price has moved above the 55 EMA on the hourly chart.

Additional Levels