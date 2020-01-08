  • Monero is trading well despite general crypto sentiment faltering.
  • The price is now testing the previous highs on the hourly chart.

XMR/USD 1-Hour Chart

Monero has pushed into positive territory while some of the other major cryptos falter.

The key level for the bulls is the psychological resistance at 60.00.

On the downside, support remains at 55.30. 

The area between is the consolidation area that traders find themselves within.

The price has moved above the 55 EMA on the hourly chart.

Monero Analysis

Additional Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 58.6036
Today Daily Change -0.0945
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 58.6981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 48.1397
Daily SMA50 50.996
Daily SMA100 54.6967
Daily SMA200 69.3971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.8959
Previous Daily Low 55.4186
Previous Weekly High 51.7772
Previous Weekly Low 44.2386
Previous Monthly High 57.9591
Previous Monthly Low 43.9944
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.129
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.1856
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.1125
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.5269
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.6352
Daily Pivot Point R1 60.5898
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.4815
Daily Pivot Point R3 65.0671

 

 

BTC/USD pulls back to test key intraday technical level

BTC/USD pulls back to test key intraday technical level

Bitcoin is taking a dive on the intraday charts after hitting a high of 8,469.39 overnight. Now the price has come to test the previous wave high of 8K. This level is also a psychological zone and the 55 EMA also is very close by. The price has touched the 55 EMA and just bounced to the upside at the time of writing. Below this there is also a trendline that could act as support of 8K is broken.

ETH/USD sucked back within a bearish flag

ETH/USD sucked back within a bearish flag

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 2.30% in the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD bears are running at two consecutive sessions in the red, as the bulls give up momentum.

XRP/USD rejects the 55EMA and heads back towards 0.20

XRP/USD rejects the 55EMA and heads back towards 0.20

XRP/USD has moved lower today as the other major cryptos consolidated following recent gains. The price has moved lower off the 55 daily EMA in a classic technical move.

