TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Dash, Internet Computer, Pump.fun rally approach crucial levels

  • Dash hovers near $80 on Thursday, after a 35% jump on the previous day.
  • Internet Computer is up 3% above the 200-day EMA, following Wednesday's 25% rise.
  • Pump.fun approaches a key resistance level, up 18% so far this week, marking four consecutive days of recovery.
Top Crypto Gainers: Dash, Internet Computer, Pump.fun rally approach crucial levels
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Dash (DASH), Internet Computer (ICP), and Pump.fun (PUMP) are the top-performing crypto assets over the last 24 hours. DASH and ICP secured double-digit gains on Wednesday, while PUMP marked its fourth day of recovery. Technically, ICP is likely to extend gains above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while Dash and Pump.fun are closing in on a key resistance level.

Dash eyes further gains above $80

Dash trades near $80 at press time on Thursday, holding 35% gains from Wednesday, which amount to roughly 120% gains so far this week. The privacy coin faces opposition from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $86, traced between the November 4 high at $150 and the December 19 low at $35 on the daily logarithmic chart.

If DASH clears this level, it could target the $100 psychological mark, followed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $109.

The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a surge in bullish momentum, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 81 stabilizes in the overbought zone, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains steady, with consistently rising green histogram bars.

DASH/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the downside, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $72 could serve as the immediate support. 

Internet Computer approaches the $5 mark

Internet Computer edges higher by 3% at the time of writing on Thursday, extending above the 200-day EMA at $4.40. The ICP token approaches $5, and a close above it could target the key resistance level that capped gains between March and July 2025 at $6.25.

The RSI at 77 on the daily chart rises into the overbought zone, signaling increased buying pressure. Similarly, the steady upward trend in MACD reflects increasing bullish momentum. 

ICP/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

If ICP slips below $4.40, it could test the September 25 low at $3.97. 

Pump.fun’s recovery run faces a key resistance level

Pump.fun approaches $0.003000 after four consecutive days of recovery, amounting to 18% gains so far this week. If PUMP clears the $0.00300 round figure, it could target the R2 Pivot Point at $0.004052. 

Corroborating the upside potential, the RSI is at 64 on the daily chart, and the MACD is rising, indicating a boost in bullish momentum.

ICP/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, the $0.002000 round figure remains the crucial support level for PUMP.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Bitcoin holds above the 100-day EMA after correcting from the previous day’s high amid surging ETF inflows. Ethereum posts a minor correction on Thursday after a notable bullish move above $3,400, reflecting potential profit-taking.

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin price holds above $96,000 on Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high at $97,800 the previous day. The bullish price action in BTC is further supported by rising institutional demand, as evidenced by three consecutive days of inflows into spot ETFs this week. 

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.