Top Crypto Gainers: Dash, Internet Computer, Pump.fun rally approach crucial levels

Dash (DASH), Internet Computer (ICP), and Pump.fun (PUMP) are the top-performing crypto assets over the last 24 hours. DASH and ICP secured double-digit gains on Wednesday, while PUMP marked its fourth day of recovery. Technically, ICP is likely to extend gains above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while Dash and Pump.fun are closing in on a key resistance level.

Dash eyes further gains above $80

Dash trades near $80 at press time on Thursday, holding 35% gains from Wednesday, which amount to roughly 120% gains so far this week. The privacy coin faces opposition from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $86, traced between the November 4 high at $150 and the December 19 low at $35 on the daily logarithmic chart.

If DASH clears this level, it could target the $100 psychological mark, followed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $109.

The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a surge in bullish momentum, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 81 stabilizes in the overbought zone, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains steady, with consistently rising green histogram bars.

DASH/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the downside, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $72 could serve as the immediate support.

Internet Computer approaches the $5 mark

Internet Computer edges higher by 3% at the time of writing on Thursday, extending above the 200-day EMA at $4.40. The ICP token approaches $5, and a close above it could target the key resistance level that capped gains between March and July 2025 at $6.25.

The RSI at 77 on the daily chart rises into the overbought zone, signaling increased buying pressure. Similarly, the steady upward trend in MACD reflects increasing bullish momentum.

ICP/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

If ICP slips below $4.40, it could test the September 25 low at $3.97.

Pump.fun’s recovery run faces a key resistance level

Pump.fun approaches $0.003000 after four consecutive days of recovery, amounting to 18% gains so far this week. If PUMP clears the $0.00300 round figure, it could target the R2 Pivot Point at $0.004052.

Corroborating the upside potential, the RSI is at 64 on the daily chart, and the MACD is rising, indicating a boost in bullish momentum.

ICP/USDT daily price chart.

On the flip side, the $0.002000 round figure remains the crucial support level for PUMP.