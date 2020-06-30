- MOF/USD is up 1611% in the last six days from a low of $0.049 to $0.863.
- The cause behind this move is currently unknown.
- The trading volume has increased significantly.
Molecular Future, now ranked 148th by market capitalization has seen meteoric gains in the past week. Previously, MOF/USD had another major bull run to $1.9 in January 2020 but had one of the worst drops even before the fear of COVID-19. MOF trading volume suffered a lot and has been decreasing for a while.
MOF/USD daily chart
It’s unclear what actually produced this insane spike to $0.863 in such a short period of time. Obviously, the daily, weekly, and monthly charts are all uptrends now. There are still a few resistance levels nearby, the next one is at $0.478 followed by $0.54, the high of June 30 and $0.70, the high of March 7. Buyers are confidently trading above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMAs which have crossed bullishly.
MOF/USD 4-hour chart
Interestingly, the spike didn’t just happen over the course of a few hours but rather 40-50 hours. The RSI here has been overextended many times but that hasn’t stopped the bulls from pushing MOF towards $0.86 on Bittrex.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
