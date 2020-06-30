MOF/USD is up 1611% in the last six days from a low of $0.049 to $0.863.

The cause behind this move is currently unknown.

The trading volume has increased significantly.

Molecular Future, now ranked 148th by market capitalization has seen meteoric gains in the past week. Previously, MOF/USD had another major bull run to $1.9 in January 2020 but had one of the worst drops even before the fear of COVID-19. MOF trading volume suffered a lot and has been decreasing for a while.

MOF/USD daily chart

It’s unclear what actually produced this insane spike to $0.863 in such a short period of time. Obviously, the daily, weekly, and monthly charts are all uptrends now. There are still a few resistance levels nearby, the next one is at $0.478 followed by $0.54, the high of June 30 and $0.70, the high of March 7. Buyers are confidently trading above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMAs which have crossed bullishly.

MOF/USD 4-hour chart

Interestingly, the spike didn’t just happen over the course of a few hours but rather 40-50 hours. The RSI here has been overextended many times but that hasn’t stopped the bulls from pushing MOF towards $0.86 on Bittrex.