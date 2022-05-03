- MATIC price is on a steep decline.
- Polygon price has Fibonacci targets at $0.93 and $0.70.
- Invalidation of the bearish model is a touch at $1.326
MATIC price presents concerning signals as the price rests within last week’s bearish target zone at $1.10. The bears may have the power to send prices falling an additional 30%.
MATIC price could fall sharply to $0.70
MATIC price currently trades at $1.10 as the price is consolidating within projected bearish target zones from last month’s bearish forecasts. Observing the Polygon price action, the bears are preparing to send the price much lower as the consolidation refuses to allow the bulls within the middle half of the steep declining rally that occurred at the end of April.
MATIC price could continue falling if market conditions persist. A Fibonacci projection tool surrounding the first two declines also forecasts a decline to $0.93 and potentially $0.70. Dissecting the declining waves, it appears that MATIC price needs one more impulse wave down to satisfy the proportional decline being displayed. Traders should expect more sideways action before the next drop occurs.
MATIC/USDT 2-Hr Chart
Invalidation of the bearish model is a touch at $1.326. If the bulls can tap this level, the downtrend will be considered over. The bulls could reconquer the trend and send prices back to $1.05, resulting in a 40% increase from the current MATIC price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano whales scoop up 200 million ADA despite price uncertainty
While Cardano price continues its decline, large-wallet addresses are scooping and increasing their ADA holdings. Santiment revealed that large-wallet addresses had accumulated nearly 200 million ADA tokens over the past two weeks.
Shiba Inu price is about to recover after this bullish breakout
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slipped below necessary support after experiencing bearish pressure from a downward trend line. Bulls, however, have kept any further fades contained and even revealed a squeeze to the upside.
Why you should be bullish on Ethereum price now
Ethereum price is forecasting a quick uptrend as it consolidates in a set up in a step lock manner at its current level. Investors need to keep a close eye on influential Bitcoin price action since it could ruin the setup.
Analysts believe Bitcoin price could decline to $28,000 following Fed’s aggressive rate hike
Analysts predict a deterioration in Bitcoin price as the FOMC’s decision on a rate hike looms overhead. Bitcoin price could re-test $28,000 if the asset fails to rebound and break out of the bearish trend.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.