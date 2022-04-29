Matic price has validated last week's bearish target.

Polygon price volume is still low.

Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a touch at $1.32

MATIC has seen better days as the bears have managed to invalidate short-term bullish ideas. Traders should consider MATIC price in a downtrend until further chart evidence is displayed.

MATIC price plummets

MATIC price is currently trading at $1.12, a bearish target zone mentioned in several previous articles.MATIC price is likely to stay in this zone for a few more days, so being an early buyer is not yet advised. The steep decline accompanied by oversold charting on the Relative Strength Index hints at a countertrend pullback. Still, the risk attached to this scenario is too much to deem this article as a bullish thesis.

Traders should let early buyers do what they will, and if they can manage to breach $1.32, there could be a potential for a good uptrend scenario to unfold. Currently, the idea for a good countertrend rally is purely a gamble and, if it does occur, a lucky guess. However, it is worth noting that the volume profile is still significantly low during this sell-off, which gives confluence to the ending of the current downslide eventually.

MATIC/USDT 8-Hour Chart

As mentioned above, the invalidation of the downtrend is now a close above $1.32. If the bulls can manage to pull off said price action, Analysts will wait for the chart to display evidence of a countertrend rally which could potentially land in the $1.50 zone resulting in a 35% increase from the current MATIC price