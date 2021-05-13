MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon sets sights on new all-time high despite recent flash crash

- MATIC price shows a massive spike in buying pressure that has undone the recent crash.
- A sustained buying pressure here could propel Polygon price to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.287.
- A breakdown of the support barrier at $0.872 will invalidate this uptrend.
MATIC price showed resilience to the recent market collapse. Buyers scooped up Polygon, after the Tesla-induced correction, pushing it back to pre-crash levels.
MATIC price eyes new record high
MATIC price shows an 18% upswing from the bottom of the crash experienced on late Wednesday and early Thursday. This boost received by Polygon from interested buyers came after MATIC price dipped into the 4-hour demand zone that extends from $0.918 to $1.005.
Therefore, a continuation of this trajectory could take out the recently set up swing high at $1.207. If the momentum persists, MATIC price could set up a new high at $1.287, coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level.
Even if the bulls fail to deliver, Polygon will likely reenter the demand zone mentioned above to replenish its momentum. Under extremely bullish conditions, investors can expect MATIC price to tag the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $1.428.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the optimism that rests with buyers, if Bitcoin price crashes again, there is a high chance that MATIC price follows suit. In that case, if Polygon slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.872, it will invalidate the bullish thesis by creating a lower low.
If this were to happen, MATIC price would slide 5.3% to tag the support barrier at $0.828.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
