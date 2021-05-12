- MATIC price breakout from a minor correction gains traction above $1.
- Extreme overbought conditions on the weekly chart may not mark a top.
- Oddz Finance and Stakefish deals continue the accelerated adoption of everything Polygon.
MATIC price is buoyed by the new deals announced today, despite broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market. Overall, the outlook remains bullish, but a more sustained, collective sell-off among cryptos will undermine or diminish Polygon’s upside potential.
MATIC price performance exceeds expectations the last four weeks
Today, MATIC price is attempting another sustainable breakout from a minor correction on the daily chart. The developing volume profile has been supportive through most of the trading day, accenting the emotion and commitment that should accompany a breakout into new highs.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not registering a new high along with price, creating a bearish momentum divergence, but it is the early stage of the rally. On a weekly basis, the RSI rests at 96, just short of the 96.72 reading in February, suggesting an overbought market. However, there is a caveat to the February precedent. MATIC price continued the rally and climbed an additional 130% over the next two weeks.
Under the bullish thesis, MATIC price should tag the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the minor correction at $1.32 by the end of the week. If MATIC price overcomes the extension level, speculators should turn their attention to the 261.8% extension of the March-April decline at $1.53.
Due to the weekly RSI precedent in February, the current overbought condition should not void bigger aspirations for MATIC price. The 261.8% extension of the May correction at $1.99 is in the crosshairs, representing a 70% gain from the current price.
MATIC/USD daily chart
To be clear, the only obstacle for MATIC price is an acceleration of the recent weakness in the crypto complex. Meaningful support begins at $1.00 and then the 38.2% retracement of the April-May rally at $0.71.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
Elrond price poised for a 50% decline despite new EGLD staking mechanisms
Elrond price balances above crucial trend line support originating in February. 50-day simple moving average (SMA) grip on EGLD nearing an end. Elrond new staking proposal geared to accelerating decentralization.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740. Breakdown of the support level at $0.371 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON looks to reset after massive rally
SafeMoon price surged nearly 170% after sweeping the lows at $0.00000356. After setting up new swing highs at $0.00000951, SAFEMOON could pull back 26% as investors book profits. In some cases, this retracement could extend up to 40% toward $0.00000559.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.