MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon finds stable support to propel it to $1.32

- MATIC price has dropped 10% over the last 24 hours.
- The support level at $1.034 is likely to serve as a foothold to propel Polygon 27%.
- A breakdown of the $1 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC price has been range-bound for quite some time. However, the recent rejection at a crucial resistance barrier has tightened the noose around Polygon.
The current sell-off will likely reverse around the immediate support level and kick-start a new uptrend.
MATIC price attempts to break out of consolidation
MATIC price action has stayed between $1 and $1.235 for over 15 days. After shedding roughly 10%, Polygon is, at the time of writing, hovering above the $1.034 support level.
Investors can expect a resurgence of buyers at this barrier and a potential reversal. However, in some cases, MATIC price might retest $1 before kick-starting the rally.
The potential upswing needs to slice through intermediate resistance levels before attempting to tag the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.32, a 27% upswing from $1.034.
If the buying pressure continues to pour in despite this climb, MATIC price will likely attempt to head into the high probability reversal zone that stretches from $1.41 to $1.54. Market participants can expect Polygon to sweep $1.41 or $1.477 before a pullback originates.
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart
While the upswing narrative seems plausible, investors need to be wary of retesting the $1 support barrier, especially if MATIC price slices through it. A brief dip would not necessarily hurt the bullish outlook.
However, if the bulls failed to reclaim $1, it would invalidate the optimistic scenario detailed above and indicate that a retest of the range low at $0.926 might be around the corner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price rejection at the midpoint of the range has led to a slow downtrend gathering steam as of this writing. If this persists, BTC is likely to drop until it finds stable ground to kick-start another uptrend.
Shiba Inu price slips up but stays above key levels, 40% upswing still on horizon
Shiba Inu price was on a steady uptrend, retesting crucial supply barriers. However, due to a sudden pullback in Bitcoin price, altcoins have also experienced a minor headwind.
People's Bank of China argues Bitcoin and stablecoins threaten financial security and social stability
The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China has expressed concerns about the use of stablecoins. He announced that the bank is already taking measures to tackle the threat posed by stablecoins.
Litecoin needs to correct to stable grounds before 30% ascent
Litecoin price is in a consolidation stage and does not show a clear directional bias. However, LTC is likely to continue its correction in the short term until it finds a stable support barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.