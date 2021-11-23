- MATIC price develops bear trap, creating a short-squeeze opportunity for bulls.
- Key bullish entry levels are necessary to prevent a selloff.
- Downside risks remain despite bullish reversal signals.
MATIC price remains inside a broader rising wedge pattern on its candlestick chart and has struggled to find support. However, the Point and Figure chart shows that a move above $1.70 could trigger some intense buying pressure and deny bears their selloff.
MATIC price prepares for a nearly 50% price spike higher despite current downside risks
MATIC price has a long opportunity on its $0.05/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart. The long idea is a buy stop order at $1.75, a stop loss at $1.55 and a profit target at $2.55. The entry would complete a breakout out of a double-top while simultaneously confirming a bullish Point and Figure reversal pattern known as a Bear Trap.
MATIC/USD $0.05/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Buyers are not entirely out of bearish territory, however - the daily Ichimoku chart shows MATIC is very close to completing an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout entry. The 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1.53 is acting as immediate support, but failure to hold there means MATIC price could drop even lower.
MATIC price will enter a capitulation zone at or below $1.40. A close at $1.40 would position MATIC price below the Cloud, the 100% Fibonacci expansion, and the lower trendline of the rising wedge pattern. More importantly, though, the Chikou Span would be below Senkou Span B. A close at $1.40 would mean MATIC may not find support until the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion at $0.95.
MATIC/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
The near-term bearish outlook could be mitigated if MATIC price closes above the Tenkan-Sen and Senkou Span B at $1.63. From there, the road to the Point and Figure buy stop entry is more straightforward and more probable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba must hold above $0.000042 to avoid catastrophic outlook
SHIB been consolidating since Nov. 18, forming a bearish pattern on its 4-hour chart. A spike in selling pressure could push SHIB even lower despite the significant losses already incurred. It will all depend on whether a critical support level can hold.
SafeMoon finds support floor, poised for a move to $0.000040
SafeMoon price is currently down by more than 57% from the all-time high it made back on October 29th. Some hints of price stabilization against Senkou Span B could trigger intense buying pressure. If not, an extensive dive south is likely.
Solana price tosses in a triangle as SOL gets ready for an upswing
Solana price has been consolidating in a narrow range, forming a bullish continuation pattern on its 4-hour chart. A spike in demand could push SOL higher as it has already completed its correction.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland price is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.