- MATIC price is stuck in consolidation.
- The 55-day moving average places a cap on Polygon.
- If Bitcoin or other majors will dip, MATIC will follow the trend.
MATIC price has had a difficult four weeks, but the actual support is to be found below $1.
MATIC price needs to dip below $1 to attract buyers
MATIC price has had a problematic four weeks with only red numbers to account for. Polygon began the week with a sharp consolidation with lower highs and higher lows.
The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has placed a cap on MATIC price going higher weekly, as the $1.40 level got tested and rejected.
Where Polygon is now, there is no reason for buyers to step in as there is no supportive level, no moving average or anything else nearby to support it.
MATIC price has the supportive trendline that kept it up last week and pushed it back above $1. As seen on the weekly chart below, it has been tested multiple times, and the recent negative series of weekly lower closes looks like the trendline is ready to break for the downside.
If this were to happen, MATIC price could dip below $1.
MATIC/USD weekly chart
Polygon still has some room left to play with, but buyers will not step in at these levels. Expect support around the ascending trendline but that puts MATIC price slightly below $1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is why Dogecoin price could tank another 45%
Dogecoin price has been in a downtrend since the second week of May and has failed to establish a convincing swing high. However, DOGE price action from April 15 to date shows the formation of a bearish pattern that projects a massive downside.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
CME Micro Bitcoin futures exceed 1 million contracts as institutional volume surges
Micro Bitcoin futures launched by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in early May have gained considerable traction in the first two months of trading.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH targets $2,045 first
Ethereum price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip, ETH is in consolidation and looks ready for the break higher. With the only pivot in the way, the triple top around $2,045 is set as the next price target.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.