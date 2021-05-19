- MATIC price plummets almost 60% on an intra-day basis, bringing exceptional rally to an end.
- Polygon started today with a modest advance, despite the broader weakness in the cryptocurrency complex.
- Made-in-India digital token is positioned as the 15th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
MATIC price sustained a significant intra-day collapse today, but the altcoin has rebounded from a 60% loss to just a 17% loss from price at the time of writing. The decline does end the tremendous rally for Polygon since April 26, but it does not alter the underlying fundamental momentum behind the Ethereum scaling solution.
MATIC price juggles bullish fundamentals with an uncertain market
From the April 26 breakout until today’s high, MATIC price has climbed over 500%, lifting it near the top of the best performing cryptocurrencies during that time frame and confirming the accelerating growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment and for the scaling solution offered by Polygon. Co-founder Jaynti Kanani said in February that they want Ethereum to be more robust.
With Polygon, we want to enable ethereum to become a robust, highly-scalable multi-chain environment that acts as the backbone of the Web3 revolution.
The faster and cheaper transactions Polygon offers are in strong demand due to high transaction costs on Ethereum’s network. The number of applications built on Polygon has spiked 800% since January to almost 400, positioning the firm to realize its big goal of becoming the third-most valued crypto project in the world.
At today’s high, MATIC price had nearly tagged the 361.8% Fibonacci extension of the mild May decline at $3.01, a target price outlined in a May 16 FXStreet article. The daily and weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings reached extreme and projected a consolidation or correction.
The MATIC price decline today has altered the short-term outlook for Polygon. Residual selling pressure is likely to follow in the coming days as the intense price compression of the 60% decline is released.
If renewed selling accelerates, MATIC price has a few support options beginning with the topside trendline of the March and April highs at $1.33 and then today’s low at $1.01. The 50% retracement of the April-May advance sits at $0.91.
MATIC/USD daily chart
With several hours remaining in the trading day, investors need to see how MATIC price closes. A continuation of the rebound would position it to attack new highs in the short-term after removing every weak holder in the altcoin.
Outlier days, like today, leave uncertainty and restricted insight into the price direction moving forward. Investors need to let Polygon prove itself, not the other way around.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Shiba Inu flashes buy signal after a steep decline
SHIB price has suffered an 80% correction since the all-time high of $0.000036 made on May 10. As long as the $0.00000968 support holds, Shiba Inu has an excellent chance to bounce back.
BTC hangs on last line of defense after dragging market down
Bitcoin price dragged the entire market down with it as it slid below critical levels. A similar turn of events occurred with Ethereum price as it fell under a key psychological level. Ripple price continues to be stuck between a wide support area and a resistance level.
Stellar hints at a quick bullish reversal
XLM price registered a historical fall of more than 56.50% on May 19. While investors continue shivering in fear, Stellar has stabilized and seems primed to rebound.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.