- MATIC price reaches significant Fibonacci extension as it rallies above topside trend line.
- Polygon closed yesterday with a two-day gain of over 50% based on closing prices.
- MATIC price may close today with a doji candlestick pattern, signaling investor indecision.
MATIC price overcame two days of indecision on May 12 and May 13 to generate one of the largest one-day advances in 2021. As long as Polygon remains above the topside trend line currently at $1.26, the DeFi token will extend the impulsive rally moving forward.
MATIC price striked a bullish tone in a market clouded with indecision
The two doji candlesticks on May 12 and May 13 reflected a level of equilibrium between Polygon buyers and sellers, and a heightened level of uncertainty. One of the reasons behind the indecision was the volatility in the cryptocurrency market and the downward pressure being exerted by the topside trend line running through the April 30 high.
MATIC price has now realized a 325% gain since the breakout from the multi-week consolidation on April 26. The performance has placed Polygon in one of the top spots on the leaderboard over that period and confirms the accelerating interest in the ecosystem’s scalability initiatives.
Over the last three days, MATIC has sliced through the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the March-April consolidation at $1.53. Yesterday, it came within $0.01 of tagging the 261.8% extension of the recent May consolidation at $1.99. Overall, it represents a gain of over 90% from the cup base breakout on May 9 at $1.02.
If Polygon investors conquer the notable resistance around $2.00, the next upside target for MATIC price is the 361.8% extension of the May consolidation at $3.01, yielding a 50% gain from yesterday’s high at $1.98.
Aligned with the bullish Polygon outlook is the muted overbought condition shown on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), which may dictate higher prices in the near term. However, it is essential to note that the weekly RSI shows the highest overbought reading since trading began and could undermine the rally to $3.00 in the near term.
MATIC/USD daily chart
It should be expected for MATIC price to pullback at this point. Still, it needs to hold above the topside trend line currently at $1.26, or the bullish thesis may unravel with a deeper corrective process down to the 38.2% retracement of the April-May rally at $0.95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
